A man and a woman have been accused of murder in connection with a quadruple shooting that occurred last month in the Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis.

The shooting occurred on July 28 at approximately 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Sam’s Southern Eatery on the 3500 block of Gravois, as stated in the probable cause statements of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A person sitting on the sidewalk nearby was also hit by the gunfire, although it is uncertain whether they were the intended target.

Surveillance footage revealed that Kelly, Penton, and the third suspect departed in Kelly’s vehicle.

Kelly confessed to driving Penton and the other suspect to and from the restaurant after the police arrested him.

Penton and Kelly have been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, as well as three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

Penton and Kelly are currently being held in jail without bond. Kelly is expected to appear in court on August 22 for a detention hearing, while Penton’s hearing is scheduled for August 28.

Reference article