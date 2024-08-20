An 18-year-old named Shawn Hunter Koch from St. Louis is facing charges for reportedly attacking a man in High Ridge. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Koch is accused of using a car to strike the victim.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against Koch on August 2. He was charged with first-degree assault, which is a class B felony that can result in a prison sentence of five to 15 years. Additionally, he was charged with armed criminal action, an unclassified felony that carries a penalty of three to 15 years in prison, according to court documents.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, Koch is currently being held at Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro on a $75,000 surety bond.

On August 2nd, in the 2500 block of Braintree Drive, Koch approached a contractor, a 28-year-old man from St. Louis, as reported by the Sheriff’s Office.

The two men engaged in a heated dispute over a vehicle. Following the altercation, Koch hopped into a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix and proceeded to drive down the street, as stated in the case’s probable-cause statement.

According to the report, the driver reversed the car and deliberately struck the other man with the Grand Prix.

According to the report, the North Jefferson County Ambulance District transported the man who was hit by the car to an area hospital. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his left leg and ankle.

As of Monday, there is no available update on the man’s condition.

