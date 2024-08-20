According to authorities, Officer Travis Brown was attacked by Elijah Gantt on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death.

An East St. Louis man accused of assaulting a Ferguson police officer is still behind bars, as of Monday afternoon.

Brown is still hospitalized following an assault by Elijah Gantt on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death, according to the police.

On Monday morning, Gantt appeared in court for his bond reduction hearing.

Officer Travis Brown had a room full of people supporting him as the defendant faced both the judge and the crowd.

The four rows were filled to capacity, with some attendees even spilling over to the back, where officers stood in perfect alignment.

Brown’s family, as well as the Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle, were present at the event.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Wesley Bell was in constant communication with the family and loved ones, ensuring they were kept up to date with the latest developments in the case.

Renowned criminal defense attorney Scott Rosenblum entered the courtroom and engaged in conversation with Gantt, his latest client. Isaac Dodd, another attorney from his office, is also involved in the case.

Gantt has chosen to waive his right to a bond reduction hearing, as stated by the judge. Consequently, Gantt will continue to be held in jail with the same bond.

The judge set a bond of $500,000 for the 28-year-old, requiring payment in cash only and not allowing the 10% option. The conditions of the bond include the prohibition of possessing weapons, drugs, alcohol, and accessing social media. Additionally, the individual must maintain a distance of 1,500 feet from the Ferguson Police Department and is not allowed to have any contact with the victims.

When contacted by 5 On Your Side, Rosenblum declined to provide a statement.

Saint Louis University Law Professor Anders Walker provided some valuable insight.

“The reason for waiving a bond reduction could be because there is a slim likelihood of it being reduced in the first place,” Walker explained.

Another bond reduction hearing could potentially be filed by the defense attorneys.

Gantt’s lawyers will carefully examine the case and proceed with the process of gathering evidence.

According to Walker, Mr. Rosenblum is renowned as one of the top defense attorneys in the city. Walker also suggested that it might be wise for the defendant to stay in jail for the time being, and for the lawyers to exercise patience until the situation settles down.

Officer Brown is now in his second week of being in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His family recently reported that he has shown small yet significant signs of progress.

According to Walker, the defendant could face a prison sentence of 10 to 30 years due to the serious injuries inflicted upon the officer. He suggests that Mr. Rosenblum might consider a plea deal to potentially reduce the sentence and avoid the stress of a trial.

Officer Brown’s GoFundMe campaign has garnered over $140,000 in donations. If you would like to contribute, you can do so by clicking on this link.

Gantt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 11th.

Reference article