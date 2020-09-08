Tuesday September 8th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark a four-run third inning for Minnesota, Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension with seven innings, and the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 Monday. Pineda allowed three hits, two walks and two runs with eight strikeouts for his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings as the Twins beat Chicago. Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Tigers starter Michael Fulmer an estimated 437 feet into the juniper wall behind center field.
=== The Twins play a doubleheader in St. Louis this afternoon as part of a two-game series that saw the second game moved from Wednesday to be the second game of the twinbill today. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2:15, with the pre-game at 1:30 on KGLO
DES MOINES — Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/7/20
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic (2-0), LW #3 @ Johnston
2. Southeast Polk (2-0), LW #4 @ DSM East
3. Cedar Falls (2-0), LW #5 @ C.R. Prairie
4. WDM Valley (1-1), LW #1 Idle
5. Urbandale (2-0), LW #7 vs C.B. Abraham Lincoln
6. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0), LW #8 vs Iowa City High
7. Waukee (1-1), LW #10 @ Ankeny Centennial
8. Ankeny (1-1), LW #3 @ Fort Dodge
9. Iowa City West (2-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo West
10.Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-1), LW #6 vs C.R. Jefferson
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (2-0), LW #1 vs Perry
2. Harlan (2-0), LW #2 vs #7 Glenwood
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0), LW #3 vs Clear Creek-Amana
4. Lewis Central (2-0), LW #4 vs Creston
5. West Delaware (3-0), LW #5 @ Decorah
6. Davenport Assumption (2-0), LW (X) vs Marion (Thur)
7. Glenwood (2-0), LW (X) @ #2 Harlan
8. Grinnell (1-1), LW #8 @ Newton
9. Washington (2-0), LW #10 vs Fort Madison
10.Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1), LW #6 vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Class 2A
1. PCM (Monroe) (2-0), LW #1 @ Chariton
2. Williamsburg (2-0), LW #2 @ Davis County
3. West Lyon (2-0), LW #4 VS MOC-Floyd Valley
4. Waukon (1-1), LW #6 @ New Hampton
5. West Liberty (2-0), LW #7 vs Maquoketa
6. Sioux Center (2-0), LW #10 vs Sheldon
7. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0), LW (X) @ #8 Unity Christian
8. Unity Christian (2-0), LW #9 vs #7 Central Lyon/GLR
9. Clear Lake (1-1), LW #3 vs Iowa Falls-Alden
10.Monticello (2-0), LW (X) vs Anamosa
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (2-0), LW #1 vs Missouri Valley
2. South Central Calhoun (2-0), LW #2 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
3. Van Meter (2-0), LW #5 @ Panorama
4. Underwood (2-0), LW #7 vs MVAOCOU
5. Emmetsburg (2-0), LW #10 vs Hinton
6. Sigourney-Keota (2-0), LW (X) @ Louisa-Muscatine
7. West Branch (1-1), LW #4 vs Cascade
8. Mount Ayr (2-0), LW (X) @ Pleasantville
9. Dike-New Hartford (1-1), LW #3 vs South Hamilton
10.Woodward-Granger (2-0), LW (X) @ ACGC
Class A
1. Grundy Center (2-0), LW #1 vs North Mahaska
2. Saint Ansgar (2-0), LW #2 @ Nashua-Plainfield
3. Iowa City Regina (1-1), LW #3 @ North Cedar
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0), LW #4 @ Alburnett
5. Wapsie Valley (2-0), LW #5 @ #9 MFL-Mar-Mac
6. South Winneshiek (2-0), LW #7 @ Clayton Ridge
7. Lisbon (2-0), LW #8 vs Columbus Jct.
8. West Hancock (1-1), LW #9 vs Algona Garrigan
9. MFL-Mar-Mac (2-0), LW (X) vs #5 Wapsie Valley
10.Logan-Magnolia (2-0), LW (X) @ Westwood
8-player
1. Don Bosco (1-0), LW #1 @ Central City
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #2 Idle
3. Audubon (2-0), LW #3 @ West Harrison/Whiting
4. Montezuma (2-0), LW #4 @ New London
5. Fremont-Mills (2-0), LW #5 @ East Mills
6. Newell-Fonda (2-0), LW #6 vs West Bend-Mallard
7. CAM (Anita) (2-0), LW #7 vs East Union
8. Springville (2-0), LW #8 vs Clarksville
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0), LW #9 @ BGM
10.Easton Valley (2-0), LW #10 @ Lansing Kee
AMES — Game week is finally here as Iowa State gets set for a season of uncertainty by hosting Louisiana. The Big 12 has installed rigorous testing procedures for this season. ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard says each Friday teams will be tested and a roster certified.
Pollard says teams must have 53 players certified for a game to be played, including enough players in all position groups.
Pollard says how teams are able to navigate through the pandemic will have a major impact on the standings.
AMES — Iowa State is hoping for a young offensive line to jell as the Cyclones prepare for Saturday’s opener against Louisiana. Colin Newell returns after battling injury for much of last season.
That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who likes the potential of the offensive line.
Quarterback Brock Purdy says the new starters have been waiting for their chance.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock at Jack Trice Stadium.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Minnesota’s Matt Dumba has won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy awarded for leading on and off the ice and making humanitarian contributions to his community. Dumba, who is Filipino-Canadian, in August became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem. The Wild defenseman took a knee before one of the first games of the playoffs that he did not play in after making an anti-racism speech on behalf of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. Dumba and several current and retired minority players formed the group earlier this summer. The award finalists and winner are chosen by a committee of senior league executives.