Tuesday September 21st Local Sports

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa Sports Broadcasters High School Football Poll — September 20th
Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0), LW #2 vs Dubuque Senior (Thur)
2. Ankeny (3-1), LW #3 vs DSM Roosevelt
3. Southeast Polk (3-1), LW #1 vs Waterloo West
4. WDM Valley (3-1), LW #4 @ Marshalltown
5. Iowa City High (4-0), LW #6 vs Iowa City West
6. Urbandale (3-1), LW #7 vs DSM East
7. Cedar Falls (3-1), LW #9 @ Muscatine
8. Linn-Mar (4-0), LW (X) vs CR Jefferson
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1), LW (X) @ Ottumwa
10.Dowling Catholic (1-3), LW #5 vs C.B. Abe Lincoln
Class 4A
1. North Scott (4-0), LW #1 vs Iowa City Liberty
2. Indianola (4-0), LW #2 vs Perry
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-1), LW #2 vs CR Washington
4. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0), LW #7 vs Carlisle
5. Lewis Central (2-2), LW #4 @ CB Jefferson
6. Fort Dodge (4-0), LW #6 @ Webster City
7. Fort Madison (4-0), LW #8 @ Mount Pleasant
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1), LW #5 @ Waterloo East
9. Norwalk (3-1), LW #9 @ Boone
10.Newton (4-0), LW #10 vs Pella
Class 3A
1. Harlan (4-0), LW #1 vs Saydel
2. West Delaware (3-1), LW #2 @ Center Point-Urbana
3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-0), LW #3 vs Carroll
4. Solon (4-0), LW #4 vs West Burlington
5. Humboldt (4-0), LW #5 vs Ballard
6. Nevada (4-0), LW #7 vs Gilbert
7. Independence (4-0), LW #8 @ South Tama
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1), LW #10 vs Sioux Central
9. Mount Vernon (3-1), LW (X) @ Benton
10.Davenport Assumption (2-2), LW #6 vs Central DeWitt (Thur)
Class 2A
1. Southeast Valley (4-0), LW #1 @ #4 Estherville Lincoln Central
2. Waukon (3-1), LW #2 @ Oelwein
3. Spirit Lake (4-0), LW #3 @ #6 OABCIG
4. Estherville Lincoln Central (3-1), LW #4 vs #1 SE Valley
5. West Marshall (3-1), LW #7 vs Iowa Falls-Alden
6. OABCIG (3-1), LW #5 vs #3 Spirit Lake
7. West Lyon (2-2), LW #10 @ Sheldon
8. Greene County (3-1), LW (X) @ Clarinda
9. Unity Christian (3-1), LW (X) vs Okoboji
10.Pocahontas Area (3-1), LW #6 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (4-0), LW #1 @ West Central Valley
2. Iowa City Regina (4-0), LW #2 @ Wilton
3. Underwood (4-0), LW #3 @ MVAOCOU
4. Pella Christian (4-0), LW #4 @ #6 Sigourney-Keota
5. Dike-New Hartford (4-0), LW #6 vs East Marshall
6. Sigourney-Keota (4-0), LW #7 vs #4 Pella Christian
7. West Sioux (3-1), LW #8 vs Western Christian
8. Cardinal (Eldon) (4-0), LW #9 vs Van Buren
9. Dyersville Beckman (4-0), LW #10 @ Postville
10.Waterloo Columbus (3-1), LW (X) @ Cascade
Class A
1. West Hancock (4-0), LW #1 @ North Union
2. Woodbury Central (4-0), LW #2 @ Lawton-Bronson
3. Grundy Center (2-1), LW #3 @ AGWSR
4. North Linn (4-0), LW #4 vs Soyuth Winneshiek
5. Riverside (Oakland) (4-0), LW #5 @ AHST
6. Logan-Magnolia (3-1), LW #6 vs Missouri Valley
7. North Tama (4-0), LW #7 vs Nashua-Plainfield
8. Mason City Newman (3-1), LW #8 vs #9 North Butler
9. North Butler (4-0), LW #10 @ #8 Newman Catholic
10.Earlham (3-1), LW (X) @ St. Albert
8-Player
1. Montezuma (5-0), LW #1 vs SE Warren
2. CAM (Anita) (4-0), LW #2 @ #4 Audubon
3. Easton Valley (4-0), LW #3 vs Central City
4. Audubon (4-0), LW #4 vs #2 CAM (Anita)
5. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0), LW #5 @ St. Edmond
6. Newell-Fonda (4-0), LW #6 vs Kingsley-Pierson
7. Janesville (4-0), LW #7 @ #10 Turkey Valley
8. WACO (5-0), LW #8 @ New London
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0), LW #9 @ GMG
10.Turkey Valley (4-0), LW #10 vs #7 Janesville
CEDAR FALLS — UNI coach Mark Farley was pleased with quarterback Theo Day’s performance in Saturday’s 44-3 win over St. Thomas of Minnesota. The Michigan State transfer passed for 193 yards and a touchdown in his first start since his senior season in high school.
Day has three touchdown passes in six quarters of action.
Farley likes the way the offense is showing signs of progress.
Farley says as the receiver group gets more healthy the offense should get even better.
Farley says the goal for the defense is to build depth.
The Panthers have a bye week before opening Missouri Valley play at home against Youngstown State.
IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery likes the potential of the Hawkeyes, even though it will be a much different team this season. National Player of the Year Luka Garza and guard Joe Wieskamp are off to the NBA after helping lead the Hawkeyes to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
McCaffery says Garza and Wieskamp leave two huge holes to fill.
McCaffery says the Hawkeyes had the same core of players for three years.
The Hawkeyes open with an exhibition on November 5th against Slippery Rock.