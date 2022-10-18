KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Tuesday October 18th KGLO Morning News

October 18, 2022 7:35AM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
2

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
3

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
4

Sentencing delayed for Chicago man who pleaded guilty in shooting death of man in downtown Mason City
5

Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty