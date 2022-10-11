Tuesday October 11th Local Sports

— Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football poll:

Class A

1. West Hancock (7-0), LW #1 @ North Butler

2. Lynnville-Sully (7-0), LW #2 vs Belle Plaine

3. Grundy Center (7-0), LW #3 @ North Tama

4. Woodbury Central (7-0), LW #4 vs Missouri Valley

5. AHSTW (Avoca) (7-0), LW #5 @ St. Albert

6. North Linn (6-1), LW #6 @ Maquoketa Valley

7. East Buchanan (6-1), LW #7 @ South Winneshiek

8. Columbus Junction (7-0), LW #8 vs #10 Alburnett

9. HMS (Hartley (5-2), LW #9 vs Akron-Westfield

10.Alburnett (6-1), LW #10 @ #8 Columbus Jct.

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (6-1), LW #1 vs #8 ACGC

2. Underwood (7-1), LW #2 @ #5 Kuemper

3. West Branch (7-0), LW #3 @ Wilton

4. West Sioux (6-1), LW #4 vs Sioux Central

5. Carroll Kuemper (7-0), LW #6 vs #2 Underwood

6. Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1), LW #7 vs East Marshall

7. MFL MarMac (6-1), LW (X) vs Dyersville Beckman

8. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (6-1), LW #8 @ #1 Van Meter

9. Pella Christian (6-1), LW #9 @ Central Decatur

10.South Hamilton (6-1), LW #10 @ Eagle Grove

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (7-0), LW #1 @ Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0), LW #2 @ Okoboji

3. West Marshall (7-0), LW #3 vs Albia

4. Spirit Lake (7-0), LW #4 @ Southeast Valley

5. Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove(6-1), LW #5 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

6. West Lyon (5-2), LW #6 vs Cherokee

7. Greene County (5-1), LW #7 vs Clarke

8. Osage (5-2), LW #8 @ #10 Crestwood

9. New Hampton (6-1), LW #9 @ Clear Lake

10.Crestwood (5-2), LW #10 vs #8 Osage

Class 3A

1. Harlan (6-1), LW #1 @ #9 Creston

2. Humboldt (7-0), LW #2 @ #5 Nevada

3. Mount Vernon (7-0), LW #3 vs Central DeWitt

4. Independence (7-1), LW #6 @ #10 West Delaware

5. Nevada (6-1), LW #5 vs #2 Humboldt

6. Solon (5-2), LW #7 vs Grinnell

7. ADM (Adel) (6-1), LW #4 vs Knoxville

8. North Polk (5-2), LW #8 @ Gilbert

9. Creston (6-1), LW #9 vs #1 Harlan

10.West Delaware (4-3), LW #10 vs #4 Independence

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (8-0), LW #1 @ Dallas Center-Grimes

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0), LW #2 vs Newton

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0), LW #3 vs #10 Western Dubuque

4. Carlisle (6-1), LW #4 vs Norwalk

5. Iowa City Liberty (6-1), LW #6 @ Burlington

6. Bondurant-Farrar (6-1), LW #7 vs #8 Indianola

7. North Scott (5-2), LW #8 @ Fort Madison

8. Indianola (5-2), LW #5 @ #6 Bondurant-Farrar

9. Spencer (6-1), LW #9 @ LeMars

10.Western Dubuque (5-2), LW (X) @ #3 Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 5A

1. Pleasant Valley (7-0), LW #1 vs Dubuque Senior

2. Dowling West Des Moines (6-1), LW #2 vs WDM Valley

3. Ankeny (6-1), LW #3 vs #3 Waukee Northwest

4. Southeast Polk (6-1), LW #4 vs Ankeny Centennial

5. Cedar Falls (5-2), LW #8 vs Bettendorf

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1), LW #9 @ Johnston

7. Waukee Northwest (4-3), LW (X) @ #3 Ankeny

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2), LW #5 @ Iowa City West

9. Sioux City East (6-2), LW (X) vs DSM Roosevelt

10.Urbandale (5-2), LW (X) @ Waukee

8-Player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0), LW #1 @ Glidden-Ralston

2. WACO (8-0), LW #2 @ Tri-County

3. Don Bosco (7-0), LW #3 Idle

4. Easton Valley (5-1), LW #4 vs Lansing Kee

5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1), LW #5 @ Collins-Maxwell

6. Lenox (7-0), LW #7 vs #8 Fremont-Mills

7. Newell-Fonda (6-1), LW #8 @ AR-WE-VA

8. Fremont-Mills (6-1), LW (X) @ #6 Lenox

9. West Harrison (7-0), LW #9 @ Griswold

10.Southeast Warren (7-1), LW #10 vs Lamoni

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has announced a $50 million campaign to renovate the UNI-Dome, Phase one of the project will include a new fabric roof, reconstruction of the west entrance and concourse as well as new and expanded suites.

That’s Panther athletic director David Harris, who says the renovations will help renew the facility for the next 50 years.

Harris says the dome serves the school, the Cedar Valley region and the state.

Harris on the additional improvements beyond phase one.

The dome opened in 1976.

CEDAR FALLS — UNI defensive line coach Bryce Paup says the Panthers are still searching for consistency on defense. UNI ranks eighth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in total defense and gives up an average of just over 207 yards on the ground per game.

Third down has been a huge problem. Opponents are converting more than 51% on third down.

Lack of experience up front is a factor.

Paup says it is difficult to fast track development.

The Panthers are 2-4 and host Utah Tech this weekend.

FOREST CITY — The Forest City girls and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys took home the team titles from the Forest City cross country invitational on Monday at Bear Creek Golf Course. The Indians edged North Iowa 54-58 for the girls title, with Newman finishing third with 72, and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finishing fourth with 73. Jacey Welbig won the girls race with a time of 20:24. Lauren Hillesland of North Iowa was second in 20:28. Kenna Hemann had Newman’s best time, finishing eighth in 21:50. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had three runners finish in the top 11 to win the boys title with 44 points. Forest City was second with 71. Newman finished fifth with 127. Justin Rygh of Lake Mills won the boys race in 16:44, with Gavin Grunhovd of North Iowa being the runner-up in 16:57. Joey Ringo had Newman’s best finish, placing seventh in 17:39. See the full results by clicking here

— volleyball

@ Charles City

Osage 2-0 Charles City (25-23, 25-16)

Osage 2-0 Janesville

Charles City 2-0 Janesville

Crestwood 3-1 St. Ansgar (25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20)