Tuesday May 28th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Orlando Arcia drove in three runs, including a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning that powered the Milwaukee Brewers past Minnesota 5-4 to stop the major league-leading Twins’ six-game winning streak. Josh Hader struck out Miguel Sano on three pitches with two runners on, notching his 13th save after a two-inning appearance. The Twins had a one-run decision for the first time in 11 games. They had outscored their opponents 53-16 during their six-game streak.

OMAHA — The Iowa baseball team had a short stay in Omaha at the Big Ten Tournament. After knocking off regular season champ Indiana in the first round the Hawkeyes lost to Nebraska and Minnesota. A team that just a few weeks ago seemed to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament ends the season with a record of 31-24.

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller who felt his team overcame as much adversity as any team he has coached.

The Hawkeyes lost seven of their final eight games.

AMES — Girls state golf gets underway today with two-day tournaments at four different locations:

== The Class 4A meet is at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Thea Lunning of Mason City qualified after finishing fourth at the regional meet in Fort Dodge last week.

== Ashley DeLong of Clear Lake will compete in the 3A medalist race at Otter Creek in Ankeny. DeLong shared the medalist honors at the regional meet in Waverly

== In Class 2A at the Ames Golf and Country Club, Carlee Frayne of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was the runner-up on her home course in the regional last week.

== There were no qualifiers from the immediate listening area for the 1A meet, which is being held at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

— Girls regional soccer tonight:

== Class 1A Region 5 quarterfinal

5:00 PM — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Humboldt

== Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinal

6:00 PM — Clear Lake at Waterloo Columbus

TORONTO — Carroll native Nick Nurse has led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors wrapped up the Eastern Conference championship with a game six victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Nurse was elevated to head coach last summer and took on a team known more for coming up short in the playoffs.

Nurse says the Raptors have played their best in the post season.

The Raptors won the series after losing the first two games on the road.

The NBA Finals start on Thursday

DES MOINES — For the second year in a row Des Moines will host the US Track and Field Championships in July. Drake Relays director Blake Boldon says two factors help Iowa land national meets. One is Drake Stadium and the second is a large fan following the sports has in the state.

It is the seventh time Des Moines has hosted a national meet since the remodeling of Drake Stadium 13 years ago.

Boldon says by updating the track and bringing all the throwing events inside the complex the stadium can regularly compete to host national events.

Boldon expects Drake Stadium to continue to play host to big meets outside of the Relays and the High School Championships.

This year’s event takes place July 25-28.