Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2022 Clear Lake Summer Sports on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Tuesday May 24th “The Midday Report”
May 24, 2022 @ 12:33pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday May 24th
KGLO News
·
Tuesday May 24 — 12:06 PM
Trending
Public hearing date set for June on development agreement to bring three new retail stores into Willow Creek Crossing on Mason City's west side
UPDATE --- More charges filed against Mason City man accused of shooting at multiple residences
Traffic study shows speed on US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should be raised to 50 MPH, council keeps it at 45 MPH
Senate GOP’s court budget includes money originally set aside for pensions
Reynolds open to narrowing her plan for state scholarships for private school students
