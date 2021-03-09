Tuesday March 9th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Twins spring training vs. Baltimore — 12:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys state quarterfinals — Clear Lake vs. Ballard — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:00
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake makes their second appearance in three years at the boys state basketball tournament when they face top-ranked and top-seeded Ballard in the 3A quarterfinals this afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Lions are 22-2 this season after having last season end at the hands of the Bombers in the 3A substate finals. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says the Lions are looking forward to today’s challenge.
Ballard comes into today’s game on a 19-game winning streak with their lone loss being to Carroll on December 18th. You can hear live & local coverage of the Clear Lake Lions starting at about 1:30 this afternoon with the pre-game, with the tipoff scheduled for 2 o’clock on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com
— other 3A quarterfinals today
4:00 — Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Davenport Assumption
6:00 — Epworth Western Dubuque vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
8:00 — Pella vs. Monticello
DES MOINES — Lake Mills fell in overtime in the Class 1A quarterfinal round game to Montezuma, 64-61, on Monday afternoon as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Montezuma jumped out to a 23-14 lead late in the first quarter but the Bulldogs battled back to tie the game at halftime at 40-40. Both teams scored only 18 points in the second half before the Braves outscored Lake Mills 6-3 in the extra four minute session. Lake MIlls was led by Ryan Huston with 19 points, Caleb Bacon had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Wyatt Helming had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Lake Mills has their season end with a 25-1 record. Montezuma was led by Trey Shearer who had 25 points, as the Braves improve to 23-2 and will face Grand View Christian in Wednesday night’s semifinals. Grand View Christian beat Remsen St. Mary’s 54-49.
— other 1A quarterfinals Monday
North Linn 77, South Winneshiek 52
Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Easton Valley 45 (OT)
— 2A quarterfinals Monday night & Tuesday
Boyden-Hull 74, South Central Calhoun 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Van Meter 41
10:00 AM today — Des Moines Christian vs. Dyersville Beckman
12:00 Noon today — Western Christian of Hull vs. Camanche
DES MOINES — Four north-central Iowa athletes have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s all-state basketball teams:
== Hali Anderson of St. Ansgar was named to the Class 1A first team. The senior averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 assists, and just over five steals per game in leading the Saints back to the Class 1A state tournament
== Rachel Leerar of West Hancock was named to the Class 2A first team. The senior averaged just over 21 points per game while also having five steals and five rebounds per contest.
== Jaden Ainley of Clear Lake was named to the Class 3A second team. The junior led the Lions with 13.8 points per contest while she also averaged six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.
== Jada Williams of Mason City was named to the Class 4A second team. The junior averaged 14.8 points per game while also grabbing seven-and-a-half rebounds and four-and-a-half assists per contest.
You can find the full list of Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams by heading to the local sports section at kglonews.com
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa basketball coach Ben Jacobson says it was a mistake to cancel Friday’s Missouri Valley Tournament quarterfinal round game against Drake.
A UNI player tested positive for COVID after Thursday night’s opening round win against Illinois State but the test came back negative Friday morning after it was run, again.
Jacobson says there should have been another test administered to determine if it was a false positive. The Missouri Valley says city of St. Louis protocols were followed in the decision to cancel the game and they overruled conference protocols.
Jacobson says he is even more upset with the decision today than he was on Friday.
UNI finished the season with a record of 10-15.