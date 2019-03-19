Tuesday March 19th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com — NIACC women — National first round vs. Wayne County — pre-game 2:45, tipoff 3:00

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA First Four — Game 1 – Prairie View A&M vs. Farleigh Dickinson; Game 2 – Temple vs. Belmont — 5:30

HARRISON, ARKANSAS — The NIACC women open up play in the national Division II basketball tournament this afternoon facing Wayne County Community College of Michigan in a first-round game. Lady Trojans coach Todd Ciochetto says his squad is ready for the challenge of the national tournament.

Ciochetto says a number of freshmen have stepped up to contribute to the depth of the team.

Ciochetto says they’ll attack Wayne County’s zone defense.

NIACC is 27-5 overall, while Wayne County comes into today’s game with a 17-12 record. You can hear live and local coverage of the NIACC women all week long on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Today’s pre-game starts at about 2:45, with tipoff scheduled for 3 o’clock.

— today’s other first round games:

9 a.m. – (3) Kansas City (Kansas) vs. (14) Chesapeake College (Maryland)

11 a.m. – (6) Pima (Arizona) vs. (11) Lake Michigan

1 p.m. – (7) Cape Fear Community College (North Carolina) vs. (10) Metropolitan Community College (Kansas City Missouri)

6 p.m. – (1) Illinois Central vs. (16) North Platte Community College (Nebraska)

8 p.m. – (8) South Suburban (Illinois) vs. (9) Union County (New Jersey)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will be a No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional and will host the 2019 NCAA First and Second Rounds in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24.

It is the first time Iowa has earned a two seed since 1996. The Hawkeyes are 5-2 in the NCAA Tournament as a two seed (1993, 1996).

The Hawkeyes (26-6; 14-4) will take on 15th-seeded Mercer (25-7; 11-3) on Friday at 1 p.m. (CT). Carver-Hawkeye Arena will also host a first round matchup between seventh-seeded Missouri and 10th-seeded Drake on Friday at 3 p.m. (CT). The winner of the first round games will meet on Sunday.

This year marks Iowa’s 26th trip to the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to 14 NCAA Tournaments in her 19 years at Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake University women’s basketball team (27-6) is a No. 10 seed in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Drake will play No. 7 Missouri (23-10) Friday, March 22, at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa at 3 p.m. CDT

Drake, the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference regular season champion and MVC Tournament runners-up, earned its fourth-ever at-large bid and its 13th NCAA Tournament berth. This is the Bulldogs’ third-straight NCAA appearance.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the Bulldogs and the Tigers and the first since 1981 when the teams faced each other in the AIAW Tournament. Drake won the last game and holds a 3-1 all-time record against Missouri.

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team has been selected to play in its 18th NCAA Tournament, and 11th appearance in the last 13 years. The 3rd-seeded Cyclones will face 14th-seeded New Mexico State in the first round, Saturday, March 23rd in Ames, Iowa. As one of the top-16 teams selected in the field, Iowa State earned the right to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Cyclones’ first time under the new section format allowing the top-16 the right to host.

The Cyclones game against New Mexico State will tipoff at 4:30 p.m. CT. The winning team will advance to play the winner of the other game, (#6) DePaul vs. (#11) Missouri State, on Monday March 25.

Iowa State (25-8, 13-5 Big 12) is one of just 15 teams nationally to earn NCAA Tournament berths 11 of the last 13 years. All 17 of the Cyclones’ tournament bids have come under the direction of Bill Fennelly. Iowa State’s selection as a No. 3 seed is the highest for the Cyclones since earning a three-seed in 2002.

New Mexico State (26-6, 15-1 WAC) was the regular season and tournament champion of the WAC this season. The Aggies are led by a guard tandem of two-time WAC Player of the Year Brooke Salas and fellow First Team All-WAC member Gia Pack. Salas is averaging a double-double, tallying 19.1 points per game and 11 boards. Pak is scoring 17 points per game and is churning out 3.5 assists per game.

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Drake University men’s basketball team has accepted an invitation to the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT). The Bulldogs open postseason action Friday, March 22, at Southern Utah. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CDT.

The CIT appearance is the second straight for the Bulldogs and the fourth in program history. In addition to last season, the Bulldogs also appeared in the 2012 and 2009 editions of the event, now in its 11th season.

Drake’s postseason appearance is the 12th in program history and comes on the heels of a historic season in which the team reeled off 24 wins to earn a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year contract, solidifying a complement to Dalvin Cook after the departure of Latavius Murray via free agency. Abdullah played in seven games for the Vikings last season, almost exclusively as a kickoff returner, after being picked up off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Abdullah has 1,251 rushing yards and 430 receiving yards over four NFL seasons.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year contract with safety Andrew Sendejo, who earlier this month was released by Minnesota. A nine-year veteran, Sendejo has played in 99 career games, including playoffs, and has 432 tackles, seven interceptions and 31 passes defended. He’ll likely be part of a rotation in the secondary for Philadelphia.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed former Vikings offensive lineman Tom Compton and re-signed linebacker Neville Hewitt. Compton started 14 games at left guard last season for Minnesota and has also played right guard and right tackle during his NFL career. Hewitt was a key member of New York’s special teams unit during his first season with the Jets and also started the last four games at inside linebacker.