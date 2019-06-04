Tuesday June 4th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Central Springs — softball at 6:00, baseball at 7:30 (pending the length of softball)

MANLY — Newman scored 11 runs in the second inning on their way to a 21-9 win over Central Springs last night in Manly in Top of Iowa Conference baseball. Evan Paulus was 4-for-4 with a homer and six runs batted in to lead the Knights offensively. Jack McGuire was 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBI while Jacob Schutt also knocked in three. Newman is 6-0 on the season and will travel to South Winneshiek later today.

CLEAR LAKE — Webster City scattered 10 hits in an 8-2 win over Clear Lake in North Central Conference baseball last night at Lions Field. Chase Stuver and Mac Adams both had two hits for the Lions, while Austin Warnke had the lone RBI. Clear Lake drops to 1-5 on the season and 0-1 in the conference. They’ll travel to Central Springs tonight.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team split their doubleheader at home against Valley of West Des Moines last night. Dylan Miller went the distance in the opener, striking out nine as the Mohawks picked up a 7-3 win. Derek Dalen had a double and four runs batted in while Alex Gold had three hits. Mason City dropped the nightcap 8-1, with Miller providing the only run on a solo homer. Mason City is now 4-1 overall and will host Des Moines Hoover on Wednesday night.

— other baseball last night

Eagle Grove 8, West Hancock 2

Forest City 14, Belmond-Klemme 1

Lake Mills 5, North Butler 0

Northwood-Kensett 3, Saint Ansgar 1

Rockford 12, North Union 0

West Fork 11, North Iowa 0 (5 innings)

CLEAR LAKE — Webster City scored two runs in the sixth and three times in the seventh for a 5-2 win over Clear Lake in North Central Conference softball last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Mikayla VanderPloeg factored in both runs for Clear Lake, scoring after reaching by error in the fifth to break a scoreless tie, and then knocked in a run to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth. The Lions left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and stranded nine runners in total. Clear Lake drops to 2-1 on the season and will travel to Central Springs tonight. You can hear the softball game on KRIB starting at 6 o’clock, with coverage of the baseball game if time permits starting at 7:30

MASON CITY — Mason City dropped their softball doubleheader to Valley of West Des Moines on Monday night at home, 12-3 and 17-3. Mason City drops to 3-3 and will travel to Des Moines East on Friday.

MANLY — Central Springs scored six times in the second on their way to a 9-1 win over Newman last night in Manly. Abby Pate and Hannah Ausenhus each had a pair of runs batted in for the Panthers, who will host Clear Lake tonight. Newman drops to 4-4 and will travel to St. Ansgar tomorrow night.

— other softball games

Eagle Grove 9, West Hancock 5

Humboldt 11, Hampton-Dumont 1

Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2

North Butler 6, Lake Mills 0

Osage 15, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5

Riceville 9, North Tama 0

MASON CITY — Former NIACC standout Brandon Williamson has been selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft. The Seattle Mariners used the 59th overall pick to select the left-handed pitcher who was part of the Texas Christian University team this past year. Williamson is coming off a season where he was 4-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 16 starts. Williamson, who came to NIACC as a non-scholarship player that threw in the low 80s as a freshman, was 8-4 with 104 strikeouts and 34 walks with a 3.14 earned run average in his sophomore season. He left NIACC as the career strikeout leader with 151 and he also set the school’s single-season strikeout record with his 104 Ks in 2018. It’s the second time that Wiliamson has been drafted, as he was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers last year in the 36th round.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State have extended their annual football rivalry two more seasons through 2025.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones announced Monday that Iowa State will play in Iowa City in 2024, and the Hawkeyes will visit Ames the following year. Iowa and Iowa State have played each other since 1894, and they’ve done so every year since 1977.

The Hawkeyes, who hold a 44-22 advantage over the Cyclones, will play on the road against them in September.