Tuesday June 28th Local Sports

Dan Mason with NJCAA president Dr. Chris Parker on Monday in Las Vegas
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — DOUBLEHEADER — Game 1 pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10; Game 2 pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
LAS VEGAS — Former North Iowa Area Community College athletic director and coach Dan Mason is this year’s National Association of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators 2022 Hall of Fame inductee. Established in 2004, the association’s Hall of Fame was created to honor those outstanding individuals who have excelled in athletics administration on the local, regional and national levels. Mason retired as NIACC’s athletic director last year, ending 27 years of service as a coach and administrator at the two-year college level. He started his two-year college coaching career coaching baseball at Waldorf College in Forest City in 1986, then added men’s basketball head coaching duties the following year, until he jumped to rival NIACC in 1993 as the men’s basketball coach, where the Trojans captured the Division II championship in 1995. Mason left NIACC to coach at Central College in 1997 but returned to Mason City to be NIACC’s athletic director from 2006 to 2021.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gary Sánchez had four RBIs and Sonny Gray pitched seven superb innings to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians. Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie, sending the first-place Twins on their way to an easy win in the opener of a five-game series. Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota. Cleveland has lost five straight. Gray gave up just three singles and at one point retired 15 of 16 batters. McKenzie has been hurt by leaving pitches up in the strike zone, giving up 16 homers in 80 1/3 innings, including three homers in 4 1/3 innings last week against the Twins.
CLEAR LAKE — Makella Jacobs was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and made several key defensive plays as Clear Lake held on for a 9-7 win over Humboldt in North Central Conference softball last night at Lions Field, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake improves to 4-13 overall and 3-8 in the conference and will travel to Forest City tonight in non-conference play.
BRITT — Newman only needed three innings to down West Hancock 12-0 last night in Top of Iowa Conference softball play. The Knights plated 10 runs in the top of the third. Leah Martinez had three runs batted in to lead Newman. Madi Elwood knocked in a pair of runs and picked up the win in the circle, striking out five and allowing only one hit. Newman is now 20-8 overall and 9-5 in conference play and will travel to Bishop Garrigan tonight.
— other softball last night
Waukee Northwest 12-10, Mason City 0-0
Central Springs 16-18, Northwood-Kensett 0-0
Nashua-Plainfield 2, North Butler 1
St. Ansgar 12, Rockford 0
Osage 8, West Fork 6
Eagle Grove 18, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Bishop Garrigan 12, North Iowa 0
North Union 10, Lake Mills 1
St. Edmond 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Webster City 5, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 2, Algona 1
CLEAR LAKE — Jett Neuberger struck out 15 in firing a one-hit shutout as Clear Lake beat Humboldt 4-0 in North Central Conference baseball last night at Lions Field. Zeke Nelson was 3-for-3 with a run scored while Ben Loge was 1-for-1, was hit twice by pitches and scored two runs for the Lions. Clear Lake improves to 9-11 overall and 7-5 in the conference and will travel to Forest City tonight in non-conference play.
WAUKEE — Mason City High was no-hit in the first game of their doubleheader at Waukee Northwest last night and fell 7-0. The River Hawks were then held to two hits in a 9-1 loss in the nightcap. Mason City drops to 16-17 on the season and 8-12 in conference play. They are off until Thursday when they host Ames.
— other baseball Monday night
Osage 26, West Fork 7
Nashua-Plainfield 6, North Butler 0
St. Angsar 12, Rockford 1
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 3
North Union 6, Lake Mills 1
Bishop Garrigan 7, North Iowa 4
Waukon 5, Charles City 4; Charles City 6, Waukon 5
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, St. Edmond 0
Algona 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 3
DES MOINES — The final rankings in Class 1A and 2A are out in the Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll:
Class 1A (FINAL)
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (26-0)
2. Mason City Newman (25-3)
3. New London (20-0)
4. Lansing Kee (31-2)
5. Don Bosco (19-3)
6. North Linn (25-2)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-4)
8. CAM (Anita) (19-2)
9. Ankeny Christian (22-1)
10.Kingsley-Pierson (19-4)
Class 2A (FINAL)
1. Van Meter (29-0)
2. Estherville Lincoln Central (23-2)
3. Cascade (16-3)
4. Dyersville Beckman (20-10)
5. Clarinda (17-5)
6. West Marshall (22-7)
7. Dike-New Hartford (21-1)
8. Underwood (17-2)
9. Anamosa (15-6)
10.Des Moines Christian (22-8)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (24-4)
2. Lewis Central (22-2)
3. Grinnell (27-3)
4. Western Dubuque (23-6)
5. Dubuque Wahlert (21-8)
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-8)
7. North Polk (13-4)
8. Clear Creek-Amana (18-7)
9. Marion (19-8)
10.Independence (19-9)
Class 4A
1. Johnston (27-3)
2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (24-6)
3. Waukee (22-7)
4. Iowa City High (22-8)
5. Ankeny Centennial (20-10)
6. Urbandale (19-11)
7. Dowling Catholic (21-11)
8. Pleasant Valley (18-6)
9. WDM Valley (16-11)
10.Cedar Falls (20-9)
AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says the Cyclones need to develop additional scorers this summer. With Izaiah Brockington going pro and Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter transferring to Texas, the Cyclones lost their top two scorers from last year’s team that made it to the Sweet 16.
Otzelberger says summer is a good time to begin to establish roles.
Holmes is a transfer from St. Bonaventure and Kalscheur averaged just over nine and a half points last season. Otzelberger expects more scoring from senior forward Jaz Kunc, who shot better than 39 percent from three point range.
Otzelberger wants Kunc to be more aggressive on offense.
Iowa State won 22 games this past season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament a year after winning only two contests.