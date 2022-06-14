Weather Alert
A HEAT ADVISORY Is In Effect Until 7:00 PM Tuesday For Hancock, Winnebago, Wright, Kossuth Counties — From 11:00 AM To Tuesday Evening For The Rest Of The Listening Area.
Listen to KGLO
Tuesday June 14th KGLO Morning News
Jun 14, 2022 @ 7:35am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday June 14th
Cerro Gordo County results --- Watts, Callanan, Ginapp, O'Connor win supervisor primaries -- Latham says he'll run write-in campaign vs. Watts in November (AUDIO)
Cerro Gordo supervisors discuss security issues, raise question to future of current courthouse facility
Mason City council approves Destination Iowa application for bike park
Mason City man arrested on kidnapping charge
Mason City council approves development agreement to bring Old Navy, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less to Willow Creek Crossing
