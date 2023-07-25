Tuesday July 25th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano as the Minnesota Twins won their second straight game in extra innings, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 10 innings. Jorge Lopez retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th for Minnesota, which continued its second-half surge. Minnesota is 9-2 since the All-Star break and has gone from a half-game behind Cleveland in the AL Central to four games ahead of the Guardians. Paul Sewald took the loss for Seattle.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton was placed on the paternity list Monday by the Minnesota Twins, who recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul. Buxton reached base three times in Sunday’s comeback win against the Chicago White Sox and immediately left to be with his wife, who would give birth to the couple’s third child. The 29-year-old Buxton is tied for the team lead with 17 home runs this season, is second with 40 RBIs and leads the team with 46 runs scored. Larnach, 26, has played in 47 games for Minnesota this season, hitting .211 with six homers and 31 RBIs.

DES MOINES — All-district softball teams were announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Monday. Looking at area athletes that made all-district squads:

== Class 1A North Central

Newman — Macy Kellar, Emily Opstvedt, Liz Kruckenberg

North Butler — Kiya Johnson, Kenzie Groen

North Iowa — Jaycee Plath

Riceville — Madison Mauer

St. Ansgar — Mallory Juhl, Josie Juhl, Aspen Falk

West Fork — JoAnna Wallace, Libby Trewin

– 1A North Central Coach of the Year — Tom Dunn, Newman

== Class 2A Northwest

Belmond-Klemme — Allison Barrus

Lake Mills — Natalie Brandenburg

== Class 2A Northeast

Central Springs — Sharli Fessler, Cooper Klaashen, Abby Pate

Osage — Aubrey Chapman, Leah Grim

– 2A Northeast Coach of the Year — BJ Fessler, Central Springs

== Class 3A Central

Clear Lake — Annika Nelson

== Class 4A Northeast

Mason City — Adyson Evans

Charles City — Ava Ellis

IOWA CITY —- Iowa offensive lineman Daijon Parker says he has felt welcomed since he arrived on campus in the spring. Parker is a graduate transfer from Division II Saginaw Valley State and is expected to make an impact on the offensive line.

Parker originally committed to Virginia but a coaching change led him to Iowa.

Parker says one of the biggest differences between Division II and the FBS level is away from the field with strength training and nutrition.

The Hawkeyes open the season at home on September 2nd against Utah State.

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Brock Harding has enjoyed the transition to college basketball this summer. The freshman point guard from Moline is one of six newcomers on the roster for next season after leading Moline High School to an Illinois state championship.

One of Harding’s teammates at Moline is 6-11 Hawkeye freshman Owen Freeman.

Harding says the competition at guard has been spirited and he is not sure how much playing time he will get next season.

Harding says one of his strengths is his leadership.

The Hawkeyes are preparing for next month’s trip to France and Spain.