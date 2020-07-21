Tuesday July 21st Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A substate baseball at Nevada — Newman vs. Madrid — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 4A regional championship softball — Mason City at Charles City — 7:00
== The Newman and Central Springs softball teams have punched their tickets to the state tournament after regional championship wins last night.
ALGONA — The 12th-ranked Knights scored in every inning except one on their way to a 10-0 win over 6th-ranked Bishop Garrigan in the Class 1A Region 4 championship game in Algona last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Newman coach Tom Dunn says his team’s confidence showed in the game.
It’s another trip back to the state tournament for the Knights, and Dunn says each of his state tournament teams has been different.
Newman improves to 19-3 with the win and will face top-ranked and top-seeded Collins-Maxwell in the 1A state quarterfinal round next Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock.
== other Class 1A State Quarterfinal games next Tuesday
3:30 — Lynnville-Sully (18-2) vs. Wayne (17-4)
7:00 — Newell-Fonda (18-2) vs. Lisbon (20-3)
7:30 — Clarksville (16-1) vs. Akron-Westfield (17-2)
MANLY — Aurora Stepelton socked a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to account for all of Central Springs’ runs as the Panthers beat Emmetsburg 4-1 in the Class 2A Region 5 championship game last night in Manly. The freshman designated player was 2-for-3 from the plate on the night. Cooper Klaahsen picked up the win, striking out 10. Central Springs is the fifth seed at the state tournament and will face fourth-seed Northeast of Goose Lake in next Tuesday’s state quarterfinals at 11:30 AM.
== other Class 2A State Quarterfinal games next Tuesday
11:00 — North Linn (23-0) vs. Ridge View (11-8)
4:30 — Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) vs. Underwood (14-4)
5:00 — Ogden (19-3) vs. Mount Ayr (10-4)
=== 3A State Quarterfinal games next Monday and Tuesday
7:00 Monday — Albia (19-1) vs. Creston (13-5)
7:30 Monday — Humboldt (20-2) vs. Mount Vernon (20-4)
12:30 Tuesday — Davenport Assumption (19-5) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (14-2)
1:00 Tuesday — Williamsburg (23-4) vs. Algona (16-1)
CHARLES CITY — In a Class 4A regional final tonight, Mason City travels to Charles City. The Mohawks come in with a 10-14 record after surviving a 17-14 win over Decorah in the regional semifinals on Saturday night. Charles City is 12-3, beating Center Point-Urbana 11-3 in the regional semifinals. You can hear the Mason City-Charles City game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting shortly before 7 o’clock tonight.
MASON CITY — Connor Dalen had three runs batted in, including the game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to lead Mason City over Valley 5-1 in a 4A substate baseball semifinal at Roosevelt Field last night, as you heard last night on KRIB. Dalen tied up the game at 1-1 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and then got the go-ahead hit in the sixth. Bradley Vaith also added a two-run single three batters later to push the lead to the final margin. Alex Gold picked up the complete-game win, striking out five and helping his own cause going 3-for-3 from the plate. Mason City travels to Waukee Wednesday night for the substate championship game, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at 7 o’clock.
— A pair of local 1A baseball teams look to punch their ticket to the state tournament as they play in substate championship games tonight:
== For Newman, they’ll face Madrid in the 1A Substate 2 championship game in Nevada. Newman is 16-5 after beating AGWSR 6-0 in the district championship game Saturday night, while Madrid comes in with a record of 10-5. You can hear the Newman-Madrid game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting shortly before 7 o’clock tonight.
== St. Ansgar faces South Winneshiek in the 1A Substate 3 championship game at Cresco. St. Ansgar is 15-3 after beating Nashua-Plainfield 5-4 in the district championship, while South Winn is 24-1 after beating MFL-Mar-Mac 15-0. South Winn’s lone loss of the season was to St. Ansgar on July 6th, 8-4.
DES MOINES — Attendance at Principal Park in Des Moines will be limited to around 2000 fans for the state baseball tournament. The tournament begins Friday with two first round games in 1A and Iowa Cubs general manager Sam Bernabe says there will be no general admission ticket sales.
Bernabe says there could be some games where the demand exceeds the number of available tickets.
Bernabe says each game will be treated like a separate session.
Bernabe says masks are not mandatory but are strongly recommended.
Principal Park has hosted the state tournament since 2005.