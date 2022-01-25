Tuesday January 25th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Valley West Des Moines — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — girls 6:15, boys follow
WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock outscored Clear Lake at the free throw line 19-6 as the #9/4A Go-Hawks downed the #12/3A Lions 45-40 last night in non-conference girls basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Both teams traded the lead throughout all four quarters of the contest, but Waverly-Shell Rock went 12-14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and ended up 19-25 from the charity stripe for the night, while the Lions only were 6-11 from the line. Jaden Ainley had 14 points while Emily Theiss had 11 to lead Clear Lake, as the Lions drop to 10-4 overall and head to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tonight as part of a North Central Conference doubleheader that you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 6:15. Waverly-Shell Rock is now 11-3 overall and will travel to face #10/3A Forest City tonight.
— other girls high school basketball last night
Northwood-Kensett 62, Nashua-Plainfield 35
West Fork 60, Rockford 21
Osage 60, Charles City 32
North Union 73, North Iowa 36
Belmond-Klemme 44, AGWSR 38
— high school boys basketball last night
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Northwood-Kensett 52
Charles City 70, Osage 55
West Fork 58, Rockford 42
North Iowa 72, North Union 66
AGWSR 48, Belmond-Klemme 30
DES MOINES — The new Associated Press boys basketball poll has been released:
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Grand View Christian (8) 21-0 89 1
2. St. Mary’s, Remsen 15-0 75 2
3. North Linn, Troy Mills 14-2 70 3
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (1) 14-0 57 4
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15-0 55 6
6. Lake Mills 15-0 54 5
7. Martensdale-St. Marys 12-1 19 T7
7. Easton Valley 12-2 19 9
9. Newman Catholic, Mason City 10-1 14 10
10. Danville 13-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 6. Newell-Fonda 6. New London 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. WACO, Wayland 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. West Harrison, Mondamin 3. Iowa Valley, Marengo 1. North Mahaska, New Sharon 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Monticello (3) 14-0 72 4
2. Boyden-Hull (1) 12-1 65 7
3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (2) 14-0 64 6
4. Aplington-Parkersburg (2) 12-1 62 3
5. Western Christian, Hull (1) 13-1 61 5
6. Van Meter 13-1 51 2
7. Central Lyon 13-1 50 1
8. Williamsburg 13-2 23 10
9. Camanche 12-2 15 8
10. Central Decatur, Leon 12-1 8 NR
(tie) Des Moines Christian 17-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 7. South Central Calhoun 5. Roland-Story, Story City 3. Pella Christian 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fort Madison (9) 12-0 90 1
2. Washington 13-1 75 4
3. Harlan 11-2 66 2
4. Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2 63 6
5. Decorah 12-1 44 9
6. Humboldt 12-1 41 3
7. Central Clinton, De Witt 11-2 23 10
8. Pella 10-4 22 5
9. Spencer 10-3 17 8
10. Marion 11-3 14 NR
(tie) Dubuque Wahlert 8-3 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Estherville Lincoln Central 8. Clear Lake 7. Winterset 4. Ballard 4. Denison-Schleswig 3.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ames (6) 9-1 87 1
2. Pleasant Valley (3) 12-0 82 2
3. Waukee Northwest 11-2 65 3
4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10-2 46 5
5. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 10-2 42 6
6. Cedar Falls 9-2 31 7
(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids 9-1 31 4
8. Ankeny 10-2 28 8
(tie) Johnston 11-2 28 9
10. Sioux City, East 10-2 24 10
(tie) Iowa City, West 10-2 24 10
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 5. Davenport, North 1. Valley, West Des Moines 1.
MASON CITY— The NIACC basketball teams picked up wins last night over the Luther College junior varsity, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The NIACC women led 39-18 at the half and cruised to a 74-45 win. Audrey Martinez-Stewart had 12 points, five assists and four steals to lead NIACC, while Amaya Doree had 11 and Jackie Pippett 10 as NIACC improves to 13-6 overall. The NIACC men scored 45 points in each half in a 90-60 victory. Bradley Andrews had 20 of his team-high 25 points in the first half, including five three-pointers, and he also grabbed seven rebounds. Tysen Brennan and Myles Tucker each had 13 points while Jeffrey Skogen added 12 as the NIACC men improve to 14-5. Both NIACC teams host Iowa Central on Wednesday night, a doubleheader that you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 5:30.
DES MOINES — Drake coach Darian DeVries appreciates the effort he is getting from his shorthanded team. Standout forward Tank Hemphill has missed the last four games with a foot injury and senior point guard Roman Penn is playing on a broken foot. Despite that, Penn finished with 18 points and played 41 minutes as the Bulldogs rallied from a late 10 point deficit for an overtime win at UNI.
Despite the injuries the Bulldogs sit third in the Missouri Valley race with a 5-2 record.
DeVries likes the toughness of his team.
The Bulldogs visit Illinois State Wednesday night.