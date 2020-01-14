Tuesday January 14th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Northwestern — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB & kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Algona — girls 6:15, boys follow
MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls downed Marshalltown 67-31 last night at the Mohawk Gym, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Anna Deets led the Mohawks with 17 points while Jaeda Whitner had 14 and Jada Williams added 10. Mason City improves to 7-5 on the season The Mason City High boys jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the first and cruised to an 84-59 win over Marshalltown last night, as you heard as well on KGLO and kgloam.com. Corey Miner had 33 points on 12-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three-point range, to lead the Mohawks. Carter Thomas added 15 while Brandon Shipman chipped in 14 for Mason City, as the Mohawks improve to 3-6 on the season. Both Mason City teams host Valley of West Des Moines tonight.
IOWA CITY — Two teams battling injury collide tonight in Evanston when Iowa visits Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are without three starters, including freshman guard CJ Fredrick who has missed the last two games with a foot injury. They are 11-5 after a lopsided win over 12th ranked Maryland.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says unselfish play has allowed the Hawkeyes to remain competitive.
Junior center Luka Garza is averaging 22 points and nearly 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes who are 2-3 in the Big Ten.
You can hear the Iowa-Northwestern game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6 o’clock with tipoff from Evanston scheduled for 7 o’clock.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson says consistency has been a key in the Panthers’ 14-2 start to the season. UNI is 3-1 and shares the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference with Bradley and Loyola.
The Panthers are coming off an 80-57 romp at Missouri State.
UNI faces Valparaiso on Wednesday night.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first career triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and tied his career high with 10 assists. Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points for Oklahoma City. Naz Reid scored 20 off the bench for Minnesota, still without Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games. Robert Covington scored 18 points.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are still trying to figure out how to get over the hump in the NFL playoffs after a third appearance in six years under coach Mike Zimmer. This time, they were ousted in the divisional round by San Francisco. Zimmer’s first offseason priority will be to fill out his staff. Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator George Edwards are both leaving. The roster is also headed for significant change, particularly on defense. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook have reached the final year of their contracts, too