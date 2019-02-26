Tuesday February 26th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 4A girls state basketball — Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 1:10, tipoff 1:30

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys substate final at Mason City — Clear Lake vs. Charles City — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

DES MOINES — Mason City faces a familiar opponent in the 4A state quarterfinals at the girls state basketball tournament in Waverly-Shell Rock. Mohawk coach Curt Klaahsen says there’s a little bit of a comfort level heading into today’s game because the two programs have faced each other a number of times in the past.

Klaahsen says facing Waverly-Shell Rock should give his team a little bit calmer feeling heading into the state tournament.

The Mohawks beat the Go-Hawks 70-43 back on November 20th. Klaahsen says Waverly-Shell Rock is a better team than they were at the start of the season.

Mason City is 15-8 and is led by senior Megan Meyer who is averaging 25.2 points per game. Waverly-Shell Rock is 20-2 and are led by Abbie Draper who is averaging 14.6 points per game and Olivia Phillips who is averaging10.3 points per contest. You can hear live and local coverage of the Mason City and Waverly-Shell Rock game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 1:10 this afternoon, with tipoff scheduled for 1:30.

Listen back to our full conversation with Coach Klaahsen via the audio player below



=== other 4A quarterfinals today

11:45 — Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8)

3:15 — North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2)

5:00 — Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (18-5)

=== 2A quarterfinals tonight

6:45 — Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian Orange City (19-5)

8:30 — Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2)

=== 5A quarterfinals yesterday

Johnston 66, Urbandale 57

West Des Moines Valley 66, Iowa City High 59 (OT)

Dowling 75, Waukee 70 (3 OT)

Southeast Polk 61, Ankeny Centennial 56 (OT)

=== 3A quarterfinals yesterday & today

North Polk 59, Estherville-Lincoln Central 47

Waukon 48, Crestwood 37

Des Moines Christian 49, Roland-Story 41

10:00 — Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7)

MASON CITY — The Class 3A Substate 2 boys basketball championship game between Clear Lake and Charles City scheduled for last night was postponed to tonight due to the weather. Top-ranked Clear Lake is 22-0 heading into tonight’s game and is looking to make the school’s first appearance at state since 1979. Charles City is 14-7 heading into tonight’s contest. The Comets have not been to the boys state basketball tournament since 1956. Clear Lake beat Charles City 87-60 in Charles City back on December 3rd. You can hear the Clear Lake-Charles City game tonight, which is being played at Mason City High School, on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45, with tipoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 21 points and Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma 78-61 on Monday night, snapping a two-game losing skid.

Talen Horton-Tucker had 18 for the Cyclones (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), who reached 20 wins for the seventh time in eight years thanks largely to a 13-0 run midway through the second half.

The Cyclones shook off a sluggish start to take a 37-36 lead at halftime. They then hit seven of their first 10 shots to open the second half, and Nick Weiler-Babb’s 3 with 11:34 left put Iowa State ahead 58-47. Tyrese Haliburton then pushed the lead to 14 on a corner 3, and Shayok’s drive made it 63-47 Iowa State.

Horton-Tucker’s 3 with 3:20 left gave the Cyclones their largest lead at 74-57.

Shayok, who scored just four points after battling foul trouble in Saturday’s loss to TCU, was 8 of 13 shooting. He also had six rebounds and five assists.

Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points to lead the Sooners (17-11, 5-10), who saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Oklahoma shot just 38.1 percent.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 29 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 12 Iowa to a 74-58 win over Nebraska on Monday night.

Gustafson now has scored 20 or more in 25 of Iowa’s 28 contests. The 6-foot-3 senior center finished shooting 13 of 19 from the field. Her 70.4 percent shooting percentage leads the nation.

Iowa (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) led 35-26 at intermission before the Cornhuskers emerged from the break with a 17-8 run to knot it at 43-all on Maddie Simon’s layup with 2:30 left in the third. The Hawkeyes countered with a 19-9 run and led by double digits the rest of the way after Hanna Stewart’s jumper with 5:39 remaining. Stewart finished with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Mason City native Makenzie Meyer played 38 minutes, scoring seven points and dishing out a career-high 10 assists.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska (13-15, 8-9) with 12 points and Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek each scored 10.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 21 rebounds in his return from the concussion protocol, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves stave off the Sacramento Kings for a 112-105 victory. Derrick Rose added 20 points and Tyus Jones pitched in 16 points, eight assists and three steals for the Timberwolves, who split the previous two games without Towns while he recovered from a highway crash last week involving the car he was in. Rookie Marvin Bagley III had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Wild and center Eric Staal have agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.5 million contract extension, after the NHL trade deadline passed with the 15-year veteran staying put in Minnesota. The deal with Staal was struck after the Wild dealt forward Mikael Granlund to Nashville for forward Kevin Fiala. Staal’s salary cap hit over the next two seasons will decrease from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. The 34-year-old Staal has 18 goals and 23 assists in 62 games.