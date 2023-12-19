Tuesday December 19th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Spencer — girls 6:00, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Algona — girls 6:15, boys follow

— high school girls basketball last night

Mason City High 53, West Fork 33

North Butler 38, Nashua-Plainfield 35

— high school boys basketball last night

North Butler 59, Nashua-Plainfield 44

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Area Community College athletic department Monday announced its 2024 Hall of Fame class, which will be the fifth class in school history. A total of six former standout student-athletes, a national championship team and a long-time NIACC athletic supporter will make up the Class of 2024. The new class includes:

== Seven-time cross country and track All-American Anna Buenneke Lucs, who was at NIACC from 2010-2012

== Football and men’s basketball coach Judge Grimsley, who was a coach in between 1923-1940

== Tina Harding Carter, who helped lead the NIACC volleyball team to the national tournament in 1994 and 1995

== MarTay Jenkins, who played football at NIACC from 1993-1994, went on to play at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and then was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1999 NFL Draft. He later went on to break NFL records for kickoff returns with the Arizona Cardinals in 2000.

== Mike Unwin, who was a two-time All-American for the NIACC men’s soccer team in 2007 and 2008

== Long-time faculty member and former NIACC track coach Arlo Stoltenberg, who was also a longtime public address announcer for the basketball teams over the years

== Albert White who was one of three NIACC wrestling national champions in the 2008 season

== The 1973 NIACC wrestling team who was the first team ever to win a national team title at the school.

All of the inductees will be honored at a dinner on Friday, February 23rd and will be introduced at halftime of the NIACC/Iowa Lakes women’s basketball game on Saturday, February 24th all on the NIACC Campus. Learn more about the NIACC Hall of Fame by clicking here

IOWA CITY — Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean has a difficult decision to make. The star corner and punt returner earned consensus All-American honors despite missing the last three games with a lower leg injury. He is considered a potential first round pick if he enters the NFL Draft.

DeJean on what would motivate him to return.

DeJean says right now he is weighing his options.

DeJean’s teammates are getting ready for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, which you can hear starting at 10:00 AM on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — With final exams over practice resumes at Iowa State where the Cyclones are getting ready for the Liberty Bowl against Memphis. ISU coach Matt Campbell says game planning begins this week.

Campbell says the extra practices are valuable for such a young team.

Campbell says the players have enjoyed the prep time.

After a 7-5 regular season quarterback Rocco Becht says the Cyclones are thrilled with the chance to get ready for another game.

Receiver Jaylin Noel says spirits are high as practice resumes.

The Liberty Bowl is December 29th.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA — The Northwestern football team fell short of a second straight national tItle with a 31-21 loss on Monday to Keiser of Florida in NAIA Championship in Durham, North Carolina.

That’s Northwestern coach Matt McCarty. The Red Raiders had beaten Keiser in last year’s title contest.

Northwestern rallied after falling behind 17-0 in the opening half.

McCarty says the seniors left their mark on the program and the future is bright.

The Red Raiders finish the season 14-1.

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 32 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 and the Minnesota Timberwolves clamped down in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 112-108 on Monday night. Naz Reid scored 15, Mike Conley added 12 and Rudy Gobert grabbed 16 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Minnesota improved to 20-5, tying idle Boston for the NBA’s best record. The Timberwolves gave up just 42 points in the second half, after trailing by as many as 17 points in the early going. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo returned from long injury absences and combined for 47 points for the Heat.