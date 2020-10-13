Tuesday COVID update — one death in Floyd County, number of active cases down over 50 in last 24 hours
DES MOINES — Another person from the listening area has died from COVID-19 while the area’s number of active cases is down by over 50 in the last 24 hours.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the death came in Floyd County. That brings the county’s death total to 10 and the listening area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 74.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, only 15 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the listening area while 66 more people have been listed as recovered.
That brings the number of active cases in the listening area down from 764 at 11 o’clock Monday morning to 721 at 11 o’clock this morning. There’s 185 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 164 in Kossuth, 101 in Wright, 94 in Winnebago, 37 in Mitchell, 33 in Hancock, 32 in Floyd, 28 in Butler, 19 in Worth and 18 in Franklin.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is 7.8%, down from 8.3% on Monday morning.
Statewide, 14 more people have died to bring the total to 1481; 574 more coronavirus cases have been identified for a total of 100,632; 1544 more people have recovered for a total of 78,057.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|10
|1
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|16
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|74
|1
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1183
|3
|Butler
|322
|
|Floyd
|395
|4
|Franklin
|363
|1
|Hancock
|249
|
|Kossuth
|379
|1
|Mitchell
|210
|
|Winnebago
|368
|4
|Worth
|119
|
|Wright
|662
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4250
|15
|
|
|Active Cases 10/9/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|185
|203
|192
|Butler
|28
|33
|20
|Floyd
|32
|32
|48
|Franklin
|19
|19
|18
|Hancock
|33
|30
|21
|Kossuth
|164
|177
|161
|Mitchell
|37
|40
|69
|Winnebago
|94
|120
|119
|Worth
|19
|21
|27
|Wright
|101
|92
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|712
|767
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|975
|10
|Butler
|292
|7
|Floyd
|353
|4
|Franklin
|326
|1
|Hancock
|212
|5
|Kossuth
|215
|18
|Mitchell
|173
|3
|Winnebago
|258
|11
|Worth
|100
|4
|Wright
|560
|3
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.4
|Butler
|8
|Floyd
|6.5
|Franklin
|2.9
|Hancock
|9.6
|Kossuth
|11.8
|Mitchell
|3
|Winnebago
|8.9
|Worth
|4
|Wright
|14.4
|
|
|Area Average
|7.8
|
|
|
|8.3