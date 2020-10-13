      Weather Alert

Tuesday COVID update — one death in Floyd County, number of active cases down over 50 in last 24 hours

Oct 13, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Another person from the listening area has died from COVID-19 while the area’s number of active cases is down by over 50 in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the death came in Floyd County. That brings the county’s death total to 10 and the listening area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 74.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, only 15 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the listening area while 66 more people have been listed as recovered.

That brings the number of active cases in the listening area down from 764 at 11 o’clock Monday morning to 721 at 11 o’clock this morning. There’s 185 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 164 in Kossuth, 101 in Wright, 94 in Winnebago, 37 in Mitchell, 33 in Hancock, 32 in Floyd, 28 in Butler, 19 in Worth and 18 in Franklin.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is 7.8%, down from 8.3% on Monday morning. 

Statewide, 14 more people have died to bring the total to 1481; 574 more coronavirus cases have been identified for a total of 100,632; 1544 more people have recovered for a total of 78,057. 

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 10 1
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 16
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 74 1

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1183 3
Butler 322
Floyd 395 4
Franklin 363 1
Hancock 249
Kossuth 379 1
Mitchell 210
Winnebago 368 4
Worth 119
Wright 662 2
Area Total 4250 15

 

 

Active Cases 10/13/20
 Active Cases 10/9/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 185 203 192
Butler 28 33 20
Floyd 32 32 48
Franklin 19 19 18
Hancock 33 30 21
Kossuth 164 177 161
Mitchell 37 40 69
Winnebago 94 120 119
Worth 19 21 27
Wright 101 92 67
Area Total 712 767 742

 

 

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 975 10
Butler 292 7
Floyd 353 4
Franklin 326 1
Hancock 212 5
Kossuth 215 18
Mitchell 173 3
Winnebago 258 11
Worth 100 4
Wright 560 3

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6.4
Butler 8
Floyd 6.5
Franklin 2.9
Hancock 9.6
Kossuth 11.8
Mitchell 3
Winnebago 8.9
Worth 4
Wright 14.4
Area Average 7.8
8.3
