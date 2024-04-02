Tuesday April 2nd Local Sports

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts to the crowd before cutting a piece of the net after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10

ALBANY, NEW YORK — The Iowa Hawkeye women are headed back to the Final Four. Caitlin Clark poured in 41 points and added 12 assists as the Hawkeyes beat LSU 94-87, avenging a loss to the Tigers in last year’s national championship game.

With the game tied at 45 at halftime, the Hawkeyes took control by outscoring LSU 24-13 in the third quarter. It will be Iowa’s third trip to the Final Four in program history.

Clark says last year’s loss to LSU was never mentioned leading up to Monday night.

Clark tied an NCAA Tournament record with nine three pointers.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says a good start to the third quarter was a key.

Bluder says Clark took the game over in the third quarter.

Bluder on returning to the Final Four for the second straight season.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey on trying to slow down Clark.

Mulkey on the much anticipated rematch of last year’s title game.

LSU forward Angel Reese finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds before fouling out in the final quarter.

The Hawkeyes are 33-4 and will play UConn in the national semifinals Friday night in Cleveland sometime after 8 o’clock Iowa Time. UConn pulled away late to beat USC 80-73 in last night’s other Elite Eight game.

DES MOINES — A former North Iowa Area Community College men’s basketball player has been named the new men’s basketball coach at Drake University in Des Moines. Drake has hired Ben McCollum as its basketball coach. He replaces Darian DeVries, who was hired by West Virginia after taking the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournaments in the last four years. The 42-year-old McCollum grew up in Storm Lake and played junior college ball at NIACC before finishing his playing career at Northwest Missouri State. He went into coaching at his alma mater, spent four years at rival Emporia State, then returned to the Bearcats in 2009 as a 27-year-old head coach. Over the next 15 seasons, Northwest Missouri State won four national championships along with 12 regular-season conference titles and eight conference tournament titles.

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended three games for throwing a stick on the ice from the bench after a game last weekend. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the ban for unsportsmanlike conduct after a hearing with Hartman on Monday. The league says Hartman also verbally berated the officials around throwing the stick following Minnesota’s overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday night. It’s Hartman’s fourth suspension since making his debut in 2015.

CLEAR LAKE — Kinnick Clabaugh, Andrew Korenberg and Adrian Ros each had three goals as the Clear Lake boys soccer team picked up with a 10-0 win over Charles City at Lions Field last night. Korenberg also had two assists in the contest. Caleb Hall stopped the only two shots the Comets had on goal. Clear Lake is 1-1 on the season and will travel to Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday.

— high school soccer from Monday

== Girls

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Webster City 1