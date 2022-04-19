      Weather Alert

Tuesday April 19th “The Midday Report”

Apr 19, 2022 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday April 19th

 

Trending
Storm that caused damage in Mason City confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, three other tornadoes confirmed in listening area
Severe weather impacts north-central Iowa
Mason City 8th graders wins inaugural North Iowa Civics Bee
Kanawha cleans up after storm
Initial count now shows eight tornadoes Tuesday in Iowa
