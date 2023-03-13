Trump returns to Iowa aiming for more disciplined campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — As Donald Trump returns to Iowa today, he and his team are aiming for a more disciplined approach to his latest presidential campaign. They are particularly focused on building the data and digital engagement he will need to persuade Iowans to traipse through the cold and snow early next year to participate in state caucuses.

The strategy is a shift from Trump’s first Iowa campaign in 2016. There was little follow-up with residents who expressed openness to supporting the reality television star who was seeking the presidency.

That left Trump vulnerable to better-organized GOP rivals, and he lost the caucuses to Sen. Ted Cruz.