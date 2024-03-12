True announces candidacy for Iowa House District 59

MASON CITY — A Mason City Democrat has filed to run for the Iowa House.

Jeremy True submitted his nomination papers Monday to run for the Democratic nomination for House District 59. True grew up in Mason City, attending North Iowa Area Community College before graduation from the University of Northern Iowa. He briefly taught overseas before returning to Mason City. True worked at Central Rivers Area Education Agency from 2008-2012 and has been an English Language Learner teacher for the Mason City Community School District since 2012.

True is also known as a local musician who has played in multiple bands in the area over the last 30 years, as well as giving piano, guitar and bass lessons to dozens of students.

Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman announced earlier this year that she would not run for another term for the seat that includes all of Mason City as well as the communities and surrounding areas of Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Rockwell and Swaledale.

Mason City Republican Christian Hermanson announced last week he would be running for the Republican nomination for House District 59.