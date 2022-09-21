Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial is underway for an Iowa man whose confrontation with police created some of the most memorable images from a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Jurors heard attorneys’ opening statements Tuesday in Doug Jensen’s trial in Washington, D.C.
A viral video recorded by a reporter’s cellphone showed Jensen running after a Capitol Police officer who was retreating from a crowd of rioters up a flight of stairs. Jensen was wearing a shirt bearing the letter “Q” to express his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory. His lawyer said QAnon influenced Jensen’s actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
A prosecutor said Jensen wanted to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
More than 870 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. Approximately 400 of them have pleaded guilty. Juries have convicted eight Capitol riot defendants after trials. None of the defendants who had jury trials was acquitted of any charges.