Traffic on US Highway 18 near Wesley to be rerouted starting next week
WESLEY — US Highway 18 around Wesley will be closed starting next week for a couple of weeks.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says a project to replace a roadway pipe under the highway just east of the County Road R-14 intersection will require US 18 traffic to utilize a detour beginning on Tuesday July 5th until July 19th.
During the project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling south for about a mile on County Road P-60 to County Road B-40, east on B-40 for about six miles to State Highway 17, then about two miles north back to US 18.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.
As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.