Drivers are being reminded by national highway administrators to prioritize safety and slow down to ensure they reach their destination without incident.

Take a glance at your speedometer.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has formed a regional task force to put a stop to speeding with the help of local law enforcement.

During a joint news conference on Thursday in Seabrook, New Hampshire, law enforcement representatives, officials from the NHTSA, and highway safety officials from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Connecticut announced the initiative.

According to Arthur Kinsman, the regional administrator for NHTSA, the speeding enforcement campaign is being coordinated with 22 states from Maine to Florida.

On Friday, Kinsman emphasized that the presence of police officers on the roads serves as a deterrent to unsafe behaviors like speeding, and that issuing tickets is just one aspect of their role.

According to Kinsman, the police are not interested in causing trouble for drivers. However, it doesn’t take them long to catch sight of individuals who are driving recklessly at high speeds.

He expressed his concern for the safety of vacationers, stating that their safe return home is a top priority.

During a press conference, Lt. Christopher Storm of the New Hampshire State Police announced that there will be a surge in enforcement patrols across the state. To identify reckless drivers, aircraft surveillance will also be employed.

According to the State Police in New Hampshire, they have pulled over over 700 vehicles for traveling at 90 mph or faster this year. Shockingly, this number also includes 71 drivers who were driving at a speed of 100 mph or more.

According to recent data, speeding fatalities have reached a 14-year high in 2021 and account for nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities across the country. Despite a slight decrease in overall roadway deaths, this alarming trend highlights the urgent need for action. It is in this context that the campaign launch is taking place.

According to a report by NHTSA, between 2021 and 2022, 18% of drivers involved in deadly traffic crashes were found to be speeding at the time of the accident. The report also revealed that 29% of fatalities in such crashes were related to speeding.

The NHTSA reports that numerous drivers involved in crashes related to speeding often partake in other hazardous driving activities.

Speeding drivers involved in fatal crashes were found to have a higher likelihood of being impaired by alcohol compared to non-speeding drivers. Furthermore, over 50% of these speeding drivers were observed to not be wearing a seat belt, as opposed to only 23% of non-speeding drivers.

According to a study by NHSTA, crashes related to speeding show a noteworthy rise with an increase in the number of speeders. This indicates that having more vehicles on the road does not necessarily result in more accidents if they adhere to or drive below the speed limit.

According to the study, the deployment of decoy or unoccupied law enforcement vehicles, issuing citations, and digital speed signs can effectively reduce speeding at their deployment locations. Furthermore, the study also revealed that this reduction in speeding can continue even after these measures are no longer in place.

To combat speed-related fatal crashes, a $9.6 million national media buy is backing the national campaign. The campaign will feature English and Spanish ads that will run on TV, radio, and digital platforms, targeting drivers between 18 and 44 years. According to data, this demographic is most likely to be involved in such accidents, making it crucial to reach out to them.

Kinsman believes that people have come to accept speeding as a common occurrence on the roads. He states that it is one of the oldest issues in traffic safety, and people have become desensitized to it, despite the implementation of seat belts.

According to him, drivers usually match the speed of the traffic. In many cases, the speed of the traffic exceeds the limit, and the officers exercise caution in their actions, usually focusing on those who are significantly over the limit.

Drivers should always keep in mind that “speed is very unforgiving,” as Kinsman points out.

He emphasized the importance of not taking safety for granted despite the advancements in safety features in modern cars. It is crucial to remain vigilant while driving, and not assume that nothing will happen on the road.

According to Kinsman, the margin for error decreases as the speed increases.

He continued by emphasizing the importance of wearing your seat belt and driving at a safe speed. It may seem basic, but these two actions can greatly reduce the risk of accidents on the road.

