Titonka man charged with murdering Ventura woman in Britt home

BRITT — A Titonka man is in jail charged with murder after being accused of stabbing to death a Ventura woman in Britt on Saturday night.

A criminal complaint filed in Hancock County District Court states that a police officer was dispatched at about 7:10 on Saturday night to 275 4th Street Southeast in Britt. 56-year-old Monte Eckels is accused of stabbing Leallen Bergman while inside the residence. Bergman died as a result of the attack.

Eckels was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by life in prison without the opportunity for parole. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a total of $500,000 bond.