Thursday September 30th “The Midday Report”
Sep 30, 2021 @ 12:31pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Thursday September 30th
KGLO News
·
Thursday September 30th — 12:06 PM
Trending
Mason City School Board candidate Tass to stop campaigning
Mason City man sentenced for dealing meth
Iowa Attorney General's Office says Winnebago County officer-involved shooting was justified
As Reynolds holds 2021 fundraiser, two Democrats in field as potential 2022 challengers
Hinson, who considered run for Senate, says she's behind Grassley 100%
