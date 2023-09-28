Thursday September 28th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Trevor Larnach broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4. Minnesota won for the sixth time in seven games, while Oakland lost for the 11th time in 13 games. It was the 41st come-from-behind win of the season for the AL Central-champion Twins (85-73). The loss dropped the Athletics to 48-110, and Oakland became the first team to lose 110 games since Arizona and Baltimore in 2021. Also, it is the highest number of losses for the A’s since the 1916 Philadelphia A’s set a franchise record by going 36-117.

IOWA CITY — Iowa players say they have moved on from Penn State and are focused on Saturday’s home game against Michigan State. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 31-0 loss to the Nittany Lions that coach Kirk Ferentz called a thorough beating.

That’s defensive end Joe Evans who says the Hawkeyes need to regroup in a hurry.

The Hawkeyes host the Spartans under the lights in their annual Blackout game. Center Logan Jones.

Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini says the Hawkeyes have flushed the Penn State game.

Kickoff on Saturday night is scheduled for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht says the Cyclones are more confident as they get ready to visit 14th-ranked Oklahoma. After struggling in losses to Iowa and Ohio the offense registered 34 points in a win over Oklahoma State.

The challenge is much tougher this week against a Sooner defense that is giving up less than nine points per game.

The Oklahoma defense is vastly improved this season and Becht says much of the reason is this is year number two with Brent Venables as head coach.

A key this week will be handling the noise in Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff on Saturday night is scheduled for 6 o’clock.

CRESTON — The NIACC volleyball team picked up a three-set sweep at Southwestern last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. NIACC won 25-12, 25-22, 25-19. Freshman Zhane Singer led the Trojans with a career-high seven kills and career-best six blocks. Sophomore Jaida Hansen had seven kills and four blocks. NIACC sophomore Alyssa Wickersheim, who was playing for the first time since Sept. 6, had seven digs, four kills, two assists and one block. NIACC improves to 9-14 overall and 1-5 in the conference and will host Southeastern in conference play next Wednesday night.