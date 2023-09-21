Thursday September 21st Local Sports

MASON CITY — Just a month into the new school year, the athletic director at North Iowa Area Community College has resigned. Cam Olson took over as NIACC’s fifth athletic director in school history in June 2021 after previously serving as an interim athletic director at San Jose City College in 2019 and as an interim athletic director at Fresno City College in 2017-18. NIACC’s administration confirms to KGLO News that Olson has submitted his resignation which will be formally accepted at tonight’s meeting of the NIACC Board of Directors. No reason was given for Olson’s resignation. The NIACC Board will also consider hiring former athletic director Dan Mason as the school’s interim athletic director until a replacement can be found. Mason served as NIACC’s athletic director from 2006 to 2021.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jorge Polanco capped a three-run ninth inning with a go-ahead single, helping the Minnesota Twins overcome Hunter Greene’s 14 strikeouts to beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3. The Twins had their magic number to clinch the AL Central trimmed to one game when Cleveland lost to Kansas City later in the day. With Minnesota trailing 3-2, Willi Castro led off the ninth against Reds closer Alexis Díaz with a bunt single, then stole second and took third on catcher Luke Maile’s throwing error. Kyle Farmer followed with a tying single. Polanco followed with a bases-loaded, two-out single off Sam Moll a few batters later that scored Farmer and Christian Vázquez. Griffin Jax pitched the bottom of the inning for his third save. The Twins could clinch the AL Central title tonight if Cleveland loses their series opener at home against AL East leader Baltimore.

IOWA CITY — The 24th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for a major road challenge under the lights when they visit seventh ranked Penn State. It is the Nittany Lions’ annual White Out game. Hawkeye senior defensive lineman Logan Lee.

Junior running back Leshon Williams says the Hawkeyes look forward to the opportunity.

Williams on the big game atmosphere.

Hawkeye middle linebacker Jay Higgins says it will be a raucous atmosphere.

These teams met two years ago in Iowa City with the Hawkeyes rallying for a 23-20 win.

Higgins says he enjoys challenges like this.

With Luke Lachey likely out for the season, Steven Stilianos will be counted on to step up at tight end for Iowa. The grad transfer from Lafayette had two receptions in Saturday’s win over Western Michigan and says his biggest area of improvement since joining the program has been in run blocking.

Iowa rushed for 254 yards against Western Michigan and Stilianos expects the ground game to continue to make progress.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Two teams looking to bounce back from embarrassing losses collide in Ames Saturday afternoon when Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both. The Cyclones are coming off a 10-7 loss at Ohio while the Cowboys were throttled at home 33-7 by South Alabama.

That’s Cyclone senior defensive back Ben Nikkel who says the Cyclones need to play with a sense of urgency that coach Matt Campbell thought they lacked at Ohio.

After finishing 1-2 in non-conference play, the Cyclones view the conference opener as a fresh start.

The chore for the defense is taking on an Oklahoma State offense that rotates three quarterbacks.

Kickoff in Ames is scheduled for 3 o’clock on Saturday.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The run-deficient Minnesota Vikings have acquired running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The fourth-year player had fallen out of favor with the Rams’ coaching staff. The deal was pending Akers passing a physical exam. The Vikings will send a 2026 conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Rams for Akers and a 2026 conditional seventh-round draft pick. Akers was the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Florida State. He fell behind Kyren Williams on the depth chart this year. The Vikings are last in the NFL in rushing.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alyssa Thomas tied a career-high with 28 points, DeWanna Bonner had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-75 on Wednesday night to advance to their fifth straight WNBA playoff semifinals. Connecticut will play the New York Liberty on Sunday in a best-of-five series. The Sun lost all four regular-season games with the Liberty this season. Tyasha Harris added 18 points off the bench for Connecticut. She made four of the Sun’s nine 3-pointers. Thomas also had 12 assists and six rebounds. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 31 points. Kayla McBride, who scored 28 points in Game 2 on Sunday, was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.