Thursday September 16th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland’s lineup came to life, and Cal Quantrill gave the Indians another strong start. Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes homered to help ignite a lagging lineup in a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. José Ramírez and Myles Straw each had three of Cleveland’s 14 hits. Mercado and Bradley drove in three runs. Ramírez had two RBIs to reach 90 for the season for the Indians. Miguel Sanó had the only two hits for Minnesota against Quantrill, including a three-run homer in the seventh.
BLAINE, MINNESOTA— The North Iowa Bulls opened their NAHL era with a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wilderness in the opening game of the NAHL Showcase in Blaine Minnesota on Wednesday morning. Five different Bulls scored, with Michael Mesic and Ryan Coughlin each having a goal and two assists. Carsen Stokes picked up the win in goal, making 23 saves. The Bulls face the Jamestown Rebels of the league’s East Division in a game later this afternoon.
MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team picked up a three-set sweep over Southwestern last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. NIACC won 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 for its fifth straight victory over Southwestern. Halsie Keltner led NIACC with 13 kills and 11 digs, while Grace Tobin had seven kills and 14 digs. NIACC is 7-9 overall and 1-2 in the conference and will travel to Wahpeton North Dakota for the North Dakota State College of Science tournament Friday and Saturday.
AMES — The NIACC women’s golf team finished fourth at the DMACC Fall Invitational at the Ames Golf and Country Club on Wednesday. NIACC shot a 366, with Iowa Lakes and DMACC tying for first place with a 349. NIACC was led by Ashley Voves, who had an 87 and finished in seventh place. The NIACC men finished seventh at the tournament with a 319. Iowa Central won the team title with a 290. NIACC was led by freshman Bryce Malchow, who had a career-best 76. The NIACC men will travel this weekend to the Clarke University Fall Classic in Galena Illinois, while the NIACC women return to action on September 26th and 27th at the Waldorf Fall Invitational in Albert Lea.
IOWA CITY — Iowa corner Riley Moss says the Hawkeye defense remains focused despite a 2-0 start to the season. Wins over Indiana and Iowa State have vaulted the Hawkeyes up to #5 in the Associated Press poll heading into Saturday’s game against Kent State.
Moss says it is important to ignore criticism as well as praise.
Moss says the Hawkeyes are not focused on their ranking.
Senior defensive end Zach VanValkenburg says a lot of young players have key roles in the defensive line.
VanValkenburg is not surprised by the play of linebacker Jestin Jacobs. The sophomore forced a fumble that led to a touchdown in the win over Iowa State.
Kickoff on Saturday between Iowa and Kent State is scheduled for 2:30, with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES — Iowa State running back Breece Hall is confident the Cyclones will bounce back with a solid effort at UNLV. The offense struggled last weekend in a 27-17 loss to Iowa.
Hall says it should be easier for a veteran team like the Cyclones to bounce back.
Senior left tackle Sean Foster says the problems with the offense can be fixed.
Foster has no doubts quarterback Brock Purdy will rebound after throwing three interceptions against the Hawkeyes.
Kickoff on Saturday night in Las Vegas is scheduled for 9:30 Iowa time.