Thursday October 19th Local Sports

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls won the team title with the Lions’ Addison Doughan winning the Class 3A cross country state qualifying meet at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Wednesday. Clear Lake had two of the top four runners overall and had four runners finish in the top 20 to give them 63 points. Decorah was second with 75 points while ADM was third with 89. Doughan won the race in 19:07, with teammate Anna Feuerbach finishing fourth in a time of 19:55. Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Lydia Maas also qualified for the state meet as she finished 12th in a time of 20:44.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys finished eighth in the 3A boys state qualifying race, as the Lions ended their season as a team with 213 points. Carlisle finished first with 57 points followed by South Tama County with 70 and ADM with 76. Charles City finished fifth with 125. Nick Williams and Xander Graeser were individual state qualifiers for Charles City, as Williams finished fifth in 16:49 and Graeser 11th in 17:13. Clear Lake’s highest individual finish was from Gavin Roske, who finished 19th in 17:38

Click here for results from both Clear Lake qualifying meets

MARSHALLTOWN — Brogan Evans of Mason City qualified for the girls state cross country meet after finishing 14th in the Class 4A state qualifier at Marshalltown Community College. Evans finished in a time of 19:55, a minute-33 behind the race winner. Mason City as a team finished fifth with 143 points. Dubuque Senior won the team title with 35 points, edging West Des Moines Valley who had 37. West Des Moines Dowling was third with 82. Click here for full results.

MARSHALLTOWN — The Mason City High boys finished eighth in the boys state qualifier in Marshalltown. The Riverhawks had 241 points. Dowling was the team champion with 29 points, Urbandale was second with 53 points and Valley was third with 71. Henry Hansen had Mason City’s best finish, ending in 26th place with a time of 17:07. Click here for full results

— Classes 1A and 2A have their state qualifying meets later this afternoon.

== Class 2A at Dike-New Hartford — Forest City, GHV, Osage, Aplington-Parkersburg, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Eagle Grove, East Sac County, Jesup, New Hampton, Pocahontas, Roland-Story, South Central Calhoun (boys only), Sumner-Fredericksburg

== Class 1A at Manly — Belmond-Klemme (girls only), Central Springs, Clarksville, Clear Lake Classical, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock, Grundy Center, Janesville, Kee, South Winneshiek, Tripoli, Turkey Valley

— high school tournament volleyball

== Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinals Wednesday

#8 AGWSR 3-0 Rockford (25-19, 25-20, 25-20)

St. Edmond 3-1 Bishop Garrigan (17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24)

== Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinals Wednesday

#9 St. Ansgar 3-0 Riceville (25-7, 25-13, 25-19)

Tripoli 3-0 Waterloo Christian (25-17, 25-12, 25-23)

#6 Janesville 3-0 Central Elkader (25-6, 25-9, 25-8)

Starmont 3-2 Dunkerton (25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-9)

== Class 2A Region 5 quarterfinals Wednesday

Central Springs 3-2 Lake Mills (25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 24-26, 15-9)

#8 Aplington-Parkersburg 3-0 Emmetsburg (25-17, 25-21, 25-14)

North Union 3-2 Belmond-Klemme (21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13)

#12 South Hardin 3-0 Pocahontas (25-19, 25-19, 25-19)

== Class 3A Region 4 semifinals tonight

Osage at #6 New Hampton

North Fayette Valley at #9 Dubuque Wahlert

== Class 3A Region 1 semifinals tonight

Forest City at Estherville Lincoln Central

West Lyon at #3 Western Christian

== Class 4A Region 5 semifinals tonight

Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City

Decorah at Cedar Rapids Xavier

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped their Sophomore Night contest to Northeast Community College last night three sets to nothing, 25-20, 25-16, and 25-20. Alyssa Wickersheim led the Trojans with 11 kills and 12 digs. Jaida Hansen had six kills, three digs and one block. Also for the Trojans, Kennedy Schwiesow had 23 digs and four assists, Iwalani Beltran had 16 assists, 12 digs and one ace serve and Emily Opstvedt had seven assists and seven digs. NIACC drops to 12-20 overall and 2-8 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and will travel to the Iowa Central Invitational Friday and Saturday.

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill says the way the Hawkeyes responded to a loss at Penn State has been a key to their 6-1 record. The Hawkeyes have won three straight since getting demolished by the Nittany Lions 31-0 and Hill will make his third start for the injured Cade McNamara on Saturday at home against Minnesota.

Hill passed for only 37 yards in a 15-6 win at Wisconsin and while he expects the passing game to improve it is important for him to limit mistakes.

Hill says the Gophers play a sound style of defense.

Iowa may be winning ugly but junior corner Cooper DeJean says the Hawkeyes don’t mind. Iowa is 6-1 despite having the worst offense in the country and only managed 37 passing yards in a 15-6 win at Wisconsin. They host Minnesota this week.

Iowa is winning with defense and special teams and DeJean says there is a growing confidence.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for just after 2:30 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.