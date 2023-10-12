Thursday October 12th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu homered for the third time in two games for the Houston Astros in a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. The Astros reached their seventh straight AL Championship Series and eliminated the Twins in Game 4 of their AL Division Series. Abreu hit a two-run rocket in the fourth inning off reliever Caleb Thielbar. Michael Brantley also went deep as the Astros hit 10 homers in the series. Abreu had eight RBIs. Houston will host Texas in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday. Justin Verlander is scheduled to take the mound for his 36th career postseason start.

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill makes a return to Madison this weekend when the Hawkeyes visit Wisconsin. Hill began his collegiate career with the Badgers before transferring to Iowa and Saturday’s game will be his second start since replacing the injured Cade McNamara under center.

Hill enjoyed his time at Wisconsin but knows he will “hear it” from his former teammates.

Hill struggled in a 20-14 win over Purdue. He finished six-of-21 for 110 yards but did have a second half touchdown pass to tight end Erick All.

Iowa corner Cooper DeJean says it will be a new look Wisconsin team the Hawkeyes play Saturday in Madison. DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown last season in the Hawkeyes win over the Badgers in Kinnick Stadium. He also returned a punt 41-yards to set up another score.

DeJean says the mobility of Badger quarterback Tanner Mordecai gives their new-look offense an added threat.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 3 o’clock with the pre-game at 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — The Iowa State defense is getting ready to face a potent ground attack from Cincinnati. The Bearcats are averaging better than 220 yards of rushing per game. Cyclone defensive lineman J. R. Singleton says it begins up front.

Singleton says a key will be winning on first down.

Singleton is not surprised the Cyclones have bounced back after a 1-2 start.

Kickoff in Cincinnati on Saturday is scheduled for 11:00 AM

AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has a much younger team as he enters his third season at the helm. After hitting the transfer portal hard the past two years, six freshmen from a star-studded recruiting class are part of a team that will be in search of a third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Defense will remain the identity of the program even though it may take a while for freshmen to adjust to that end of the court.

Otzelberger feels this team will be better offensively. The Cyclones averaged just under 68 points per game which was last in the Big 12.

Otzelberger feels the Cyclones will score more this season while remaining focused on defense and toughness.

The Cyclones open at home on November 6th against Wisconsin-Green Bay

MASON CITY — The Mason City girls finished second and the boys fourth at the Alliance Conference cross country meet hosted by the Riverhawks at Mason City High School on Wednesday afternoon. On the girls side, Ames won the overall and North Division team title with 36 points, with the Riverhawks finishing second with 42 points. Janae Hansen had the best Mason City finish, placing fifth in a time of 19:51. Three other Riverhawk runners finished in the top ten with Elise Dykstra seventh in 20:04, Paizlee Carter eighth in 20:28 and Payton Bobloz 10th in 20:42. Des Moines Roosevelt won the boys overall team title with 40 points, with Marshalltown finishing second overall and first in the North Division with 45 points. Ames was third with 80 followed by Mason City with 123 points. Mason City’s Ra’Shaun Sinwell finished as the runner-up to Des Moines Roosevelt’s Owen Marett. Marett’s winning time was 15:52 while Sinwell finished in 16:27. Also for Mason City, Henry Hansen was 14th in 17:23 and Ayeden Lein was 31st in a time of 18:31. You can see the full results of the Alliance Conference meet by clicking here