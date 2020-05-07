Thursday May 7th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Twins Classic — 1987 World Series Game 2 — Minnesota vs. St. Louis — 7:00
AMES — Iowa Games officials are still planning on holding their summer games in July but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced several sports to be cancelled or adjusted. Spokesman Cory Kennedy says air gun competition has been cancelled. District qualifying for bowling has been moved to July and the bowling finals have been moved to August.
The first of three weekends of competition is July 11th and 12th.
Kennedy says a lot will depend upon when the Iowa State University campus reopens.
Kennedy is advising Iowans to register online.
The main weekend of competition, which includes the opening ceremonies, is July 16th through the 19th.
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Michael Ojemudia feels experience will help him transition to the National Football League. Ojemudia was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos after a senior season in which he was named second team All-Big Ten.
He joins a Bronco team that includes former Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell and tight end Noah Fant.
Ojemudia says a talented group of receivers will help him improve in training camp.
UNDATED (AP) — NBA teams have been asked to help the Mayo Clinic with a study that could help researchers come closer to finding a solution to the coronavirus problem. The NBA and its players are partnering with Mayo Clinic officials who need volunteers for a study largely centered around antibodies. Additional goals of the study include being able to identify more patients who could donate plasma and improve care for patients who are dealing with the coronavirus, plus potentially move researchers closer to a vaccine.