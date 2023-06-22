Thursday June 22nd Local Sports

TODAY:

== AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman baseball vs. Don Bosco — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings. Farmer’s line drive fell in front of Jarren Duran, who was playing shallow in center field, scoring Castro and snapping Minnesota’s three-game losing streak. Michael A Taylor dropped a sacrifice bunt that moved Castro to third base, setting up the potential winning run. Max Kepler homered for the second straight game for the Twins and added an RBI single. Reliever Jovani Moran (1-2) earned the win for the Twins. Kaleb Ort (1-1) took the loss for the Red Sox.

MASON CITY — Newman picked up their 13th Top of Iowa Conference win last night as they downed Rockford 16-1. The Knights are 23-2 overall and 13-0 in the conference and will host #7/1A Don Bosco tonight, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:50 with the first pitch scheduled for 7 o’clock.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team split their doubleheader at Roosevelt Field last night with Ottumwa. The Riverhawks took the opener 5-3 before losing the nightcap 8-7. Lincoln Berding picked up the win in the first game, striking out five. Nolan Stiles had four hits in the doubleheader. Mason City is 20-9 overall and 12-6 in the conference and will travel to Waterloo East tonight for a doubleheader.

CLEAR LAKE — Humboldt took control of the North Central Conference race with an 8-2 win over Clear Lake last night at Lions Field. The Lions only mustered three hits in the contest and drop three games behind Humboldt for the conference lead and are tied for second with Webster City at 7-3. Clear Lake is 11-8 overall and will travel to Decorah tonight.

— other baseball

West Fork 6-2, Central Springs 2-1

Osage 7, North Butler 1

St. Ansgar 4, Nashua-Plainfield 0

West Hancock 11, North Iowa 10

Eagle Grove 3, Lake Mills 0

Bishop Garrigan 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

North Union 15, Belmond-Klemme 5

Webster City 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1

Algona 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

St. Edmond 17, Iowa Falls-Alden 2

— high school softball last night

Newman 6, Rockford 0

Humboldt 7, Clear Lake 1

Central Springs 5, West Fork 3

Osage 9, North Butler 1

North Iowa 17, West Hancock 4

Lake Mills 7, Eagle Grove 6

Bishop Garrigan 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

North Union 8, Belmond-Klemme 4

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Algona 9

St. Edmond 4, Iowa Falls-Alden 3

DES MOINES — The Iowa High School Athletic Association filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Iowa High School Sports Network, days after the media company announced they were going to a pay-per-view method of broadcasting state championships online. The lawsuit asks a Polk County district court judge to stop the IHSSN from charging fees for online streaming beginning with next month’s state baseball tournament and to clarify a dispute about an alleged contract extension between the two sides. The IHSSN on Monday announced they had created a new streaming platform, where fans would pay a fee to watch single games or an entire tournament via streaming, with games still being broadcast without a fee on broadcast television statewide. The athletic association claims the pay-per-view model violates the basics of their contract, and in a written statement posted on social media says they will continue to strive for free public access to broadcasts of its championship events.

IOWA CITY — Former Iowa star Kris Murray is expected to be a late first round pick in tonight’s NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Murray averaged better than 20 points and nearly eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes as a junior before deciding to skip his senior season. He has been working on all aspects of his game to get ready.

Murray says watching twin brother Keegan’s rookie season in Sacramento has helped him through the process.

Murray says his workouts have been designed to prepare him for the grind of an NBA season.

Murray will watch the draft with his family at an Iowa City hotel.

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara spent time away from Iowa City getting to know his new teammates. The Michigan transfer spent a week in California working with several Hawkeye receivers. McNamara was limited last spring after coming off knee surgery.

McNamara says he enjoyed spending the week with his new teammates.

McNamara says it was a good way to build chemistry.

Iowa’s receiving corps has several new additions through the transfer portal, including former Ohio State receiver Kaleb Brown.

Summer workouts are underway in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes open September 2nd by hosting Utah State.