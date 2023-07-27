Thursday July 27th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a pair of home runs and the Seattle Mariners survived a Minnesota Twins’ rally for an 8-7 win and a series victory. Julio Rodríguez added a home run Wednesday and two doubles. The AL Central-leading Twins dropped their second in a row following a four-game winning streak. Seattle rookie right-hander Bryce Miller struck out seven while yielding six earned runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Andrés Muñoz earned his second save after coaxing Max Kepler’s game-ending ground-out with a runner at second. Twins starter Joe Ryan lasted just 3 2/3 innings.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired Dylan Floro from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jorge López in a swap of struggling right-handed relievers on contending teams. Floro is an eight-year big league veteran with a career 3.32 ERA, but the 32-year-old is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and seven saves this season. Floro was a regular out of the bullpen for the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. López was an All-Star in 2022 with Baltimore before being traded to Minnesota at the August trade deadline. The Twins traded minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas to Baltimore for López.

DES MOINES — 18 area softball players were named as All-Staters on Wednesday as All-State softball teams were announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association:

== Class 1A

– First Team: Kiya Johnson, North Butler

– Second Team: Emily Opstvedt & Macy Kellar, Newman; Mallory Juhl, St. Ansgar

– Third Team: Josie Juhl, St. Ansgar

– Honorable Mention: Liz Kruckenberg, Newman; Kenzie Groen, North Butler; Jayce Plath, North Iowa; Madison Mauer, Riceville; Aspen Falk, St. Ansgar; JoAnna Wallace & Libby Trewin, West Fork

== Class 2A

– First Team: Cooper Klaahsen & Abby Pate, Central Springs

– Second Team: Sharli Fessler, Central Springs; Aubrey Chapman, Osage

– Third Team: Leah Grimm, Osage

== Class 4A

– Third Team: Ava Ellis, Charles City

CARROLL — The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series starts today in Carroll and runs through the weekend. Five area athletes have been selected to play in the series:

== Small Schools East: Max Burt & Doug Taylor, Newman; Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar

== Small Schools West: Nevan Foss, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

== Large Schools East: Kadin Tyler, Mason City High

Each squad will face each other during the three-day series

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says “not a large number” of Hawkeye players are involved in a gambling investigation. The school announced in May more than two dozen athletes are being investigated for on-line wagering and defensive tackle Noah Shannon backed out of an appearance at Big Ten Media Days citing his involvement.

Ferentz says he is not sure what the outcome of the investigation will be.

Ferentz says gambling is not going away and he hopes the NCAA will adjust its penalties and educational process.

Ferentz made his comments at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa junior corner Cooper DeJean says he is focused on the upcoming season and not on preseason awards. DeJean was named the Big Ten preseason defensive player of the year after a sophomore season in which he set a single season record by returning three interceptions for touchdowns. He also averaged more than 16 yards per punt return.

A year ago, linebacker Jack Campbell was the preseason defensive player of the year and also won the postseason honor as well.

DeJean is the latest in a long line of outstanding defensive backs at Iowa.

DeJean says he worked on improving all aspects of his game this summer.

===

Luke Lachey may be the next in a long line of Iowa tight ends to eventually play in the NFL. The native of Columbus, Ohio is coming off a sophomore season in which had 24 receptions, including four for touchdowns and is garnering preseason All-Big Ten recognition.

The Hawkeyes have added 13 players through the transfer portal, including former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara.

Lachey says adding size and strength has been a priority.

The Hawkeyes open at home on September 2nd against Utah State.