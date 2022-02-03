Thursday February 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men at Ohio State — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — girls 6:15, boys follow
MASON CITY — The NIACC women knocked off #6 Iowa Western 59-54 Wednesday night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Nora Francois hit a three-pointer with 34 seconds left to give NIACC the lead for good at 56-54. It’s NIACC’s first win over a ranked opponent since the then top-ranked Trojans beat 4th-ranked Kirkwood in the 2020 Region XI title game. NIACC is now 14-8 overall and 5-8 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. In the men’s game, Iowa Western outscored NIACC 55-51 in the second half for an 86-82 victory. Myles Tucker had 37 to lead NIACC, as the Trojans fall to 16-7 overall and 5-5 in the conference. Both NIACC teams host Ellsworth on Saturday, games you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 1 o’clock.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa connected on 12 three pointers and beat Bradley 78-65 in Cedar Falls on Wednesday night, snapping the Braves four game winning streak.
That’s Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson. Noah Carter and Trae Berhow each finished with 19 points. The Panthers are 8-3 in the Missouri Valley.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — D.J. Wilkins, Tremell Murphy and Garrett Sturtz scored 15 points apiece as Drake topped Indiana State 85-67 on Wednesday night. Kailex Stephens led the Sycamores with 16 points.
AMES — The 11th-ranked Iowa State women outscored 25th- ranked Kansas State 24-8 in the third quarter and rolled to a 70-55 victory in Ames on Wednesday night.
ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones held K-State standout center Ayoka Lee to 12 points.
Iowa State is now 19-3 overall and 8-2 in the Big 12 and will host Oklahoma State on Saturday.
CLEAR LAKE — Four area high school football players signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their careers in college. Clear Lake’s Jagger Schmitt has signed with Division II Upper Iowa.
Schmitt was a three-time all-state defensive back, but he’ll be earmarked for playing wide receiver for Upper Iowa.
Teammate Jacob Schoby is heading to Waldorf University in Forest City.
Schoby says he’ll be making a shift of positions as well as the offensive lineman will either be used as a tight end or fullback.
Two Mason City High athletes also signed letters on Wednesday with Carter Gorder committing to Western Illinois and Van Wasieck heading to Grand View.
IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says he is confident the coaching staff can fix an ailing offense. Despite a 10-4 finish to last season the Hawkeyes were next to last in the Big Ten in total offense by averaging just over 303 yards per game.
Ferentz says the competition at quarterback is wide open. Veterans Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla are in the mix along with redshirt freshman Joey Labas.
Ferentz says the Hawkeyes need more efficiency in the pass game and more consistency on the ground.
Ferentz does not feel a complete change in style of offense is needed and the goal remains to win games.
Ferentz also says he wants to restructure an advisory committee of former players formed after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program. The timeline of when a new committee will be formed and who will be on it is unclear. Former offensive lineman David Porter was the leader of the original 10-person committee. He suggested in early January that it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — 7th-ranked NIACC fell at 8th-ranked Iowa Western 29-14 in junior college wrestling in Council Bluffs on Wednesday night. NIACC picked up a pin from 141-pounder Quentrevion Campbell and major decisions from Christian Minto at 165 and Jose Valdez at 197. NIACC returns to action next Wednesday with a trip to Rochester Technical and Community College.