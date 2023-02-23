Thursday February 23rd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys substate semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Ballard — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

— Class 3A boys substate semifinals are scheduled to take place tonight across the state:

== 3A Substate 3

Ballard (10-12) at Clear Lake (21-1)

Boone (7-14) at North Polk (17-5)

== 3A Substate 4

Mount Vernon (15-7) at Charles City (16-5)

Decorah (14-7) at Marion (17-5)

— All of the Class 1A and 2A girls regional finals scheduled for Wednesday night across the state were postponed due to the winter weather.

== 1A Region 6 at Denver — #5 West Fork (23-0) vs. Maquoketa Valley (16-9)

== 1A Region 1 at Mason City — #1 Bishop Garrigan (22-1) vs. #11 Riceville (23-1)

MADISON — Iowa had another terrible shooting night and folded defensively late in an ugly 64-52 loss at Wisconsin last night, as you heard on KGLO. The Hawkeyes shot only 32 percent and were three-of-28 from three point range.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Filip Rebraca had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Hawkeyes fall to 9-8 in the Big Ten.

Kris Murray struggled all night and finished with five points.

The Hawkeyes are six of their last 52 from three point range. They host Michigan State Saturday.

DES MOINES — Drake celebrated senior night with a 10th straight victory. The Bulldogs outscored Illinois State 25-8 to start the second half and rolled to an 82-51 victory in the Knapp Center. It sets up a Missouri Valley title showdown on Sunday at Bradley to close the regular season. The Bulldogs and Braves are both 15-4 in the Valley.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Drake beat Bradley 86-61 in Des Moines back in mid-January.

DeVries says the Bulldogs picked it up defensively in the second half.

Tucker DeVries had 18 points to lead Drake in last night’s win

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 28 points in Southern Illinois’ 86-63 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 11 for 14, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Salukis (21-9, 13-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 24 points while shooting 7 for 12 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Trent Brown recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (13-16, 9-10) with 21 points and four steals. Northern Iowa also got 17 points from Logan Wolf. Trey Campbell also had seven points.

STILLWATER — The 20th-ranked Iowa State women were limited to 39 percent shooting and lost at Oklahoma State 73-68. The Cyclones are now 9-6 in the Big 12 and slip to fourth in the standings.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones clawed their way back after falling behind by 13 in the second quarter.

Ashley Joens scored 20 points for the Cyclones to move into 18th place on the NCAA scoring list with 2,880 points