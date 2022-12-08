Thursday December 8th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 4:50, girls 5:00, boys follow (time changed from original schedule due to weather)

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Iowa State — pre-game 6:00, game 7:00

IOWA CITY — Round one of the Cy-Hawk basketball series goes to Iowa. The 16th-ranked Hawkeye women exploded in the third quarter by outscoring 10th-ranked Iowa State 27-8 in a 70-57 win on Wednesday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes shot a scorching 61% in the second half, including 7-of-10 from three-point range.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. It was a marquee win for the Hawkeyes, who improve to 7-3.

Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 19 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists.

Iowa State led 28-23 at halftime before things unraveled in the third quarter.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones shot a chilly 36% as they fall to 6-2.

Iowa jumps right back into Big Ten play as they host Minnesota Saturday night. Iowa State will host Jacksonville on Sunday.

AMES — Iowa State men’s coach T.J. Otzelberger says the 20th-ranked Cyclones will be tested tonight in the 76th meeting against Iowa. ISU is 7-1 and has limited opponents to 37% shooting and just 26% from three point range. He says a key against the Hawkeyes is limiting fast break opportunities.

It is Iowa State’s first road game of the season and Otzelberger says mental toughness is a must.

Otzelberger says ball pressure in the half court is a key against the Hawkeyes.

Defense travels and the Cyclones won eight games away from Hilton Coliseum last season.

Senior forward Jaz Kunc says the Cyclones are ready for their first road test.

Kunc says they are preparing for a hostile environment.

Kunc says the Cyclones need to play well on defense.

Iowa State won last year’s game 73-53 in Ames but the Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 47-28. You can hear the Iowa-Iowa State game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6 o’clock with the tipoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Darnell Brodie scored 17 points to help Drake defeat Omaha 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Brodie had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-1). Garrett Sturtz went 6 of 8 from the field to add 14 points. Tucker DeVries recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 16 (0 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

JJ White led the way for the Mavericks (3-7) with 18 points and four assists. Marquel Sutton added 16 points and six rebounds for Omaha. In addition, Frankie Fidler had 10 points and eight rebounds.

IOWA FALLS — The NIACC women have won three straight as they beat Ellsworth on the road 75-50 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night. The Trojans are now 8-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference and will host Iowa Central next Wednesday. In the men’s game, Ellsworth scored 54 points in each half on their way to a 108-72 win over NIACC. The Trojans drop to 5-7 overall and 0-2 in the conference. NIACC will host Southwestern on Saturday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a 23-point lead and had to overcome an eight-point deficit. The Timberwolves — who had 23 turnovers — won for just the second time in six games. Buddy Hield scored 26 points and hit 7 of 11 from 3-point territory for Indiana, which has lost four of five and couldn’t follow a victory Monday night in Golden State. Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points and 15 assists for the Pacers.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the William V. Campbell Trophy, becoming the first player from the school to be named college football’s top scholar-athlete. Campbell, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the National Football Foundation. Campbell received the award at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction banquet. He was one of 15 finalists from all levels of college football up for the award that recognizes combined academic and athletic performance as well as exemplary leadership.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored a tiebreaker at 15:57 of the third period and had two assists as the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3. Tyler Toffoli scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman added goals for Calgary. Elias Lindholm had three assists for the Flames, who won their third straight. Dan Vladar gave up two goals on his first three shots before settling in and finishing with 25 saves in his fourth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov extended his goal streak to an NHL-leading seven games for the Wild. Mason Shaw and Jon Merrill also scored for Minnesota, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Marc-Andre Fleury had 22 saves as his record fell to 9-6-1.