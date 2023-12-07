Thursday December 7th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock — girls 6:00, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Iowa State — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 35 points but it was her passing that helped fourth-ranked Iowa pull away from rival Iowa State and secure a 67-58 victory. The Hawkeyes were trailing 55-54 midway through the fourth quarter, before Clark made a pair of nifty assists to Kate Martin, who converted them into layups that gave Iowa a 60-56 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining. Clark added a layup of her own to extend the margin to 62-56 with about 2 minutes to play. Iowa State forced a dozen lead changes and eight ties before succumbing to the Hawkeyes, who shot just 34.9% from the floor. Audi Crooks led the Cyclones with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

AMES — The Iowa State men host Iowa tonight in the 77th meeting in the series. The home team has won seven of the last eight games and the teams traded blowout victories the past two seasons.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says the Cyclones need to excel in the areas they can control.

It will be the first taste of the Cy-Hawk rivalry for several new players.

Otzelberger says the first key against the Hawkeyes is defense.

Cyclone sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey is coming off a triple-double in a win at DePaul and as a native of Ames has followed this series.

Lipsey’s first game in the rivalry was a 75-56 loss in Iowa City last season.

Iowa is 5-3 overall and after getting manhandled at 4th-ranked Purdue, the Hawkeyes face another difficult road test.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says the Cyclones are a balanced team.

McCaffery on sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey leading the Cyclones in scoring, rebounding and assists.

The Hawkeyes have won four of the last five and lead the all-time series 48-28.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Atin Wright scored 22 points as Drake beat Saint Louis 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Wright was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Bulldogs (8-1). Kevin Overton was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 21 points. Darnell Brodie shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Billikens (5-5) were led in scoring by Gibson Jimerson, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Tim Dalger added 14 points and two steals for Saint Louis. In addition, Bruce Zhang had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trey Campbell’s 21 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Richmond 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Campbell was 7 of 12 shooting (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (3-6). Bowen Born scored 17 points, going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Nate Heise shot 5 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Spiders (5-4) were led by Jordan King, who recorded 20 points. Richmond also got 17 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Bigelow. Neal Quinn also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Northern Iowa visits Toledo and Richmond travels to Florida, both games on Saturday.

FORT DODGE — The NIACC women’s basketball team handed Iowa Central their first loss of the season last night in Fort Dodge. The Trojans broke away from a 42-41 lead at half to down the Tritons 78-63. Madison Hillman led NIACC with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tori Miller added 13 while Keeley Steele added 12. NIACC improves to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

== Wyatt Helming had his fourth double-double of the season with 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the NIACC men to an 81-73 win over Iowa Central last night. Omarion Roberts added 18 points while Malaki Johnson-Bassey added 10 as the Trojans improve to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

NIACC will host Iowa Western on Saturday afternoon at the campus gymnasium.

MASON CITY — The NIACC wrestling team had wins at eight of the ten weights in a 43-9 win over Minnesota Western at the NIACC Rec Center last night. The Trojans had pins from Rhett Bonnette at 125, Isaac Church at 141, Cory Scanlan at 157 and Xander Kenworthy at 285. NIACC also picked up technical falls from Emmanuel Celestin at 149 and Jaylin Smith at 184. NIACC is 2-2 in duals and will be off until after the first of the year when they host their “Battle for the Helmet” tournament on January 6th.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs still has the starting quarterback job for the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kevin O’Connell made the decision during the bye week. Dobbs threw four interceptions during a damaging 12-10 loss at home to Chicago on Nov. 27. O’Connell acknowledged after that game he considered benching Dobbs to give the offense a spark. The Vikings play at Las Vegas this week. Nick Mullens will be the backup. Jaren Hall is the third-stringer. O’Connell said his decision was not necessarily for the rest for the season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 21 rebounds and the NBA-leading Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat San Antonio 102-94 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and the Spurs’ 15th loss in a row. Mike Conley added 18 points, Anthony Edwards had 17 and Naz Reid 15. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help Minnesota improve to 16-4. Edwards returned after missing two games because of a right hip pointer. Gobert matched up often with good friend and French countryman Victor Wembanyama in the rookie’s first game in Minnesota. Wembanyama struggled against Minnesota’s height with Gobert, Towns and Reid, scoring just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. He had 10 rebounds. Devin Vassell scored 22 points to lead San Antonio.