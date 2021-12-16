Thursday December 16th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Ankeny Centennial — girls 6:15, boys follow
IOWA CITY — Iowa and Iowa State are adding to their ranks with the start of the early signing period. The Hawkeyes released a class of 17 players, including Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwampka and Southeast Valley lineman Aaron Graves.
That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says after a slow start to this class momentum kicked in when the campus opened up for visits in June.
Ferentz says the ability to host recruits made this a more normal process this year.
…………………….
Iowa State signed 22 players in a class that is considered the best in program history. ISU coach Matt Campbell.
Campbell says the Cyclones were able to fill all of their position needs.
The Cyclones signed two players out of the Transfer Portal after having several current players leave the program.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawkeyes have focused on rebounding as they get ready for Saturday night’s game against Utah State in Sioux Falls. In losses to Illinois and Iowa State last week the Hawks were outrebounded 102-55.
McCaffery says it is also crucial for guards to rebound.
McCaffery says guards need to get involved because there are so many long rebounds.
Iowa has surrendered 40 offensive rebounds in the last two games and that is too many to overcome on defense.
Iowa and Utah State tip off at 8:00 PM on AM-1300 KGLO
DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver, beating the Nuggets 124-107. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves, who shot 23 for 48 from beyond the arc, including 16 in the first half. Denver’s Nikola Jokic has 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season and the 63rd of his career.