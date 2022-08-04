Thursday August 4th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trade acquisition Jorge López earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBIs for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central starting the day was one game over Cleveland. Entering to a nice ovation, López, an All-Star acquired Tuesday from Baltimore, earned his 20th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He needed just seven pitches, including a three-pitch strikeout of Eric Haase.
METAIRIE, LOUISIANA — New Orleans rookie left tackle Trevor Penning of Clear Lake along with defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were both kicked out of practice Wednesday after tempers flared, leading to an altercation involving several other teammates. ESPN reports that a teammate came in and shoved Penning after the initial issue between him and Roach, causing at least 10 other players to come in from the sidelines and join in the fight. Saints coach Dennis Allen says he’ll talk to both Penning and Roach before practice today, saying while it’s not unusual for something like that to happen in training camp, it’s something certainly they don’t want to see happen. Wednesday was the third practice in a row in which Penning, who prepped at Newman and was a first-round pick out of Northern Iowa for New Orleans, was involved in an altercation with a defensive teammate. On Monday, he was blocking defensive end Payton Turner when Turner appeared to throw a punch, with Penning responding with a shove and the two briefly throwing punches before it was broken up. On Tuesday, safety J. T. Gray shoved Penning after a block, with Penning taking a few steps toward Gray, but stopping and walking away after a teammate intervened.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa has been picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll. The Panthers finished 6-6 last season which ended with a loss at Eastern Washington in the FCS playoffs..
That’s UNI coach Mark Farley who says junior Theo Day and sophomore Matt Morrissey will compete for the job of starting quarterback.
Day played in 11 games last season after transferring from Michigan State and passed for more than 23 hundred yards and 16 touchdowns. Farley says that experience is a plus.
Former Utah State offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder has joined the staff and has made some changes to an offense that averaged just under 25 points per game.
UNI opens September 3rd at Air Force.
IOWA CITY — Four newcomers will look to add depth for an Iowa women’s basketball team that will return all five starters. Senior guard Molly Davis transferred from Central Michigan after earning second team All Mid-American Conference honors last season.
Davis talks about playing with junior guard Caitlin Clark in summer workouts.
Senior guard Kate Martin expects the newcomers to have an impact next season.
Iowa finished last season with a record of 24-8 and was 14-4 in the Big Ten.