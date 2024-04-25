Thursday April 25th Local Sports

TODAY:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willi Castro hit a 3-run home run on his 27th birthday and Joe Ryan pitched six innings for his first win of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 Wednesday. Castro’s homer capped a four-run second inning against Chicago left-hander Garrett Crochet. Castro’s second career home run on his birthday drove in Austin Martin and Christian Vásquez. Minnesota has won the first three games of the four-game series against the White Sox, whose 3-21 record is the worst in the majors. Kevin Pillar and Korey Lee hit solo homers for Chicago.

CRESTON— The NIACC baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep at Southwestern on Wednesday in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. In the opener, the Trojans scored multiple runs in four of the five innings of a 14-4, five-inning victory. NIACC used a nine-run second inning in the nightcap to pick up a 16-1 win. NIACC improves to 19-26 overall and 11-14 in the conference and will travel to Northeast Community College this weekend for a three-game conference series.

MASON CITY — The 19th-ranked NIACC softball team swept Hawkeye Community College at home on Wednesday in conference play. The Trojans used a six-run third in a 10-0, five inning win in the opener. NIACC had five home runs in the contest, including four in the third inning. Madisyn Kelley, Emily Jones and Madisyn Bauer homered back-to-back-to-back while Katy Olive also put one over the fence in that inning. Izzy Sloan improved to 10-3 as she tossed a one-hit, nine-strikeout shutout. NIACC pounded out 12 hits in the nightcap in an 8-0, five-inning win. Macy Kellar picked up the shutout, striking out six. NIACC is now 31-17 overall and 20-4 in the conference and will wrap up the regular season this weekend as they host doubleheaders with Kirkwood on Saturday and Iowa Central on Sunday.

IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says the Big Ten will move to a 30-game conference schedule next year when the league adds USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon. The Big Ten currently has an eight week, 24-game schedule. Beginning next year the Hawkeyes will play 10 conference foes and make one trip to the west coast each season.

Heller says Big Ten coaches had advocated for divisional play.

The Big Ten footprint will expand to 14 states but Heller says the new schedule will preserve regional rivalries.

The top eight teams qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. Heller believes that will expand to 10 or 12 teams beginning next season and the format may resemble the one used by the ACC.

The Hawkeyes return to Big Ten play this weekend by visiting Nebraska for a three-game series.

DETROIT — Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean will be the latest Iowa defensive back to be taken in the NFL Draft. DeJean is projected to be taken in tonight’s first round in Detroit. Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

Parker says the program has produced so many defensive backs in part because of how they study the game.

Parker on the work ethic players take to the next level.

Iowa State corner T.J. Tampa is projected as a second or third round pick in the draft. Cyclone cornerback coach Hank Poteat (poh-teet) says Tampa’s versatility is a strength.

Poteat says Tampa will fit in a lot of different systems at the next level.

Tampa was a third-team All-American this past season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Naz Reid, who helped the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome an injury to Karl-Anthony Towns to have one of the best seasons in franchise history, was voted the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. Reid edged Sacramento’s Malik Monk to become the third undrafted player to win the award for the league’s best reserve. Reid averaged career highs of 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 81 games. The Timberwolves finished 56-26 to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and have a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series.

BOONE — The NIACC men’s golf team finished fifth as a team at the DMACC Spring Invitational at the Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone. Sophomore Tim Castle shot a 149 in the 36-hole event, finishing in 11th place, 13 shots behind the medalist. NIACC had a team score of 621. Iowa Central was the team champion with a 560. The Trojans return to action on May 6th and 7th at the NJCAA North Central District Championships at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo.