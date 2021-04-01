Thursday April 1st Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trade that sent Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins last year eliminated the doubt about whether he would be a full-time starter. The assignment the Twins handed him to start on opening day gave him just as much of a thrill. He’ll pitch the season opener at Milwaukee on Thursday. Maeda finished second in the AL Cy Young Award voting in 2020. He made 11 starts and posted a 2.70 ERA with a .168 opponent batting average. Both marks were by far career bests.
== The Twins play three games in Milwaukee to start the season. Today’s first pitch is at 1:10 with a 12:30 pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO.
IOWA FALLS — The NIACC basketball teams swept Ellsworth in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action last night in Iowa Falls. In the women’s game, Haley Hungerholt hit a three-pointer with 43 seconds to go to give the Lady Trojans a 78-76 win. NIACC improves to 4-14 overall and 3-13 in the conference. It was also a close one for the NIACC men as they edged Ellsworth 74-71. McKelary Robertson scored eight straight points for the Trojans in the final three minutes to lift them to the win. Robertson broke a 65-65 tie with a bucket with 2:45 to go. NIACC improves to 6-15 overall and in the conference. Both Trojan teams wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday afternoon against Southwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 12 of his 24 points over the final eight minutes to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves’ rally for a 102-101 victory over the New York Knicks. Malik Beasley highlighted his 20 points with the go-ahead 3-pointer with 37 seconds left for the Timberwolves. They outscored the Knicks 22-9 over the final 7:50. The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who was fired by the Wolves two years ago. Julius Randle had 26 points for the Knicks, who led by 18 points in the second quarter. R.J. Barrett’s jumper at the buzzer was short for the chance to win.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rudolfs Balcers and Ryan Donato scored in the second period and the San Jose Sharks completed a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Wild with a 4-2 victory. The Sharks followed a shootout win on Monday with another strong performance against a team they are chasing in the standings. Nikolai Knyzhov also scored his first career goal and Evander Kane had an empty-netter for the Sharks. Martin Jones made 26 saves for San Jose. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves. The Wild are winless in their last five road games.
DES MOINES – The 2021 Drake Relays will welcome spectators, one year following postponement due to the global pandemic. Strict COVID-19 protocols including socially distanced seating and mask mandate, will be enforced during the 111th edition of America’s Athletic Classic, to be held April 22-24, 2021, at Drake Stadium. Ticket holders who deferred or donated their 2020 tickets will receive notice via email of their seating options beginning Tuesday, April 6. Ticket packages and single-session tickets will then go on sale via email offer to previous all-session and single session ticket holders beginning Tuesday, April 13, followed by remaining tickets becoming available for purchase by the public.
IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon says he was honored to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, even though the event is not being held this year due to COVID. Nixon opted for the NFL draft after a breakout season in which he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Nixon took part in Iowa’s Pro Day last week and says he will play anywhere on the defensive line.
Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss and finished second in sacks.
Nixon says he never lost confidence even though it took him a few years to get on the field for the Hawkeyes.
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday April 29th.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed left guard Dakota Dozier. The move retains a starter from last season to compete again for a job that’s been in flux for years. Dozier was the sixth starter at left guard in six seasons for the Vikings. He played his first five years in the NFL for the New York Jets. This is his third season with Minnesota. He was in the lineup for all 16 games in 2020, but he was one of the lowest-graded guards in the league by most independent analysts.