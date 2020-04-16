Thursday April 16th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classic — May 5th, 2017, Twins vs. Red Sox — Joe Mauer hits his only walkoff homer in his career — 7:00
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake native has been named as the new head women’s basketball coach at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. Brita Hand comes to Briar Cliff from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, where she had served as the head assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since June 2019. The Statesmen went 25-7 in her one season with the team and 19-5 in conference play. William Penn finished runner-up in the 2020 Heart of America Conference Tournament and qualified for the NAIA Division I National Tournament. Prior to being at William Penn, Hand served in similar roles at Truman State and Illinois College. Hand was one of two NAIA coaches named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under Thirty list for the 2019-20 season. The award recognized 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under that have exemplified involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, attitude and professional association involvement. Hand is a 2011 graduate of Clear Lake High School and went on to play at Ashford University.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz hopes there will still be some kind of football season this fall. Various scenarios have been discussed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including moving the season to next spring.
Ferentz is concerned about the possibility of a spring season followed by a fall season in 2021.
Ferentz says playing two full seasons in a calendar year would be a concern.
Ferentz says whenever players and coaches are cleared to return to campus the preseason will have a much different look.
Iowa is scheduled to open the season on September 5th hosting Northern Iowa.
UNDATED (AP) — The commissioners of the major college football conferences have told Vice President Mike Pence college sports cannot return from the coronavirus shutdown until campuses have re-opened. Ten commissioners and the athletic director of Notre Dame, comprise the College Football Playoff management committee. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says Pence asked good questions and was “hopeful and optimistic” about the fight against the pandemic. Major sporting events have been called off and colleges have moved classes online.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says this “stay-at-home” time has been quite a challenge and he’s thinking about people making a difference
Cousins says signing a contract extension this off season was good for him and for the Vikings.
Cousins says he’s happy to be locked into being the Vikings quarterback.
Cousins says he hopes the NFL season can start on time, but not at the expense of the public’s health.