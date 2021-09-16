      Breaking News
UPDATE — Waterloo man dead after crash on Mason City’s east side Wednesday morning

Three more COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa as number of cases continues to climb

Sep 15, 2021 @ 7:57pm

MASON CITY — More north-central Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week compared to the previous week according to the latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health, with the majority of those new cases coming from those under the age of 40.

In the nine-county listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight adjacent counties, 461 new cases were reported up to midday Wednesday, compared to 314 new cases in the previous week. 30% of the new cases are those under the age of 18, 15% from the 18-29 age group, and 17% from the 30-39 age range.

The listening area’s 7-day positivity rate was steady from last week to this week at 7.6%. The 14-day after this week is at 7.2%. That’s lower than the 7.5% last week but even with that rate two weeks ago.

Three more COVID-related deaths have been reported in the listening area in the last week, two in Cerro Gordo to bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 102, with the other death reported in Franklin County, bringing that county’s total to 24. 362 people in the listening area have died as a result of COVID. 64 COVID deaths were reported in Iowa in the last week, bringing the total to 6,401.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 27 people were hospitalized with COVID, with 24 of those patients having not been vaccinated. Six of the 27 are currently in an intensive care unit

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 102 85 17 2
Butler 36 31 5
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 24 21 3 1
Hancock 35 28 7
Mitchell 43 40 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 41 34 7
Area Total 362 304 58 3
Last week total 359 301 58 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 6725 127
Butler 1999 33
Floyd 2074 72
Franklin 1609 42
Hancock 1785 32
Mitchell 1534 29
Winnebago 1777 42
Worth 987 30
Wright 2259 54
Area Total 20749 461
Last week total 20288 314

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day 14-day Previous 7-day Previous 14-day
Cerro Gordo 7.2 7 7.9 6.2
Butler 4.7 4.2 3.2 3.5
Floyd 9 9 11.2 10
Franklin 5.6 5.5 5.5 9.4
Hancock 6.6 5.3 8 4.8
Mitchell 5.4 7 8.4 8.9
Winnebago 9.2 9.1 9.1 9.4
Worth 11.5 7.2 1.9 8.1
Wright 15.5 12.5 12.7 11.3
Area Total 7.6 7.2 7.6 7.5

 

% Vaccinated Total Previous
Cerro Gordo 54.7 53.7
Butler 51.2 50.3
Floyd 46.8 46
Franklin 46.2 45.4
Hancock 43.1 42.5
Mitchell 42.8 41.9
Winnebago 45.8 45.5
Worth 45.1 44.4
Wright 49.8 49.2

Vaccination totals are all residents

For the latest

Trending
Woman accused of taking money while working at Mason City restaurant to plead guilty
Mason City woman sentenced for assault at Garner home, kicking a police officer
Ten years in prison for Cedar Rapids woman who pleaded guilty to drug, high speed chase charges in Floyd County
Mason City man accused of assaulting former girlfriend in Dubuque
Mason City man accused of catalytic converter thefts, high speed chase pleads guilty
Connect With Us