Three more COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa as number of cases continues to climb
MASON CITY — More north-central Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week compared to the previous week according to the latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health, with the majority of those new cases coming from those under the age of 40.
In the nine-county listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight adjacent counties, 461 new cases were reported up to midday Wednesday, compared to 314 new cases in the previous week. 30% of the new cases are those under the age of 18, 15% from the 18-29 age group, and 17% from the 30-39 age range.
The listening area’s 7-day positivity rate was steady from last week to this week at 7.6%. The 14-day after this week is at 7.2%. That’s lower than the 7.5% last week but even with that rate two weeks ago.
Three more COVID-related deaths have been reported in the listening area in the last week, two in Cerro Gordo to bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 102, with the other death reported in Franklin County, bringing that county’s total to 24. 362 people in the listening area have died as a result of COVID. 64 COVID deaths were reported in Iowa in the last week, bringing the total to 6,401.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 27 people were hospitalized with COVID, with 24 of those patients having not been vaccinated. Six of the 27 are currently in an intensive care unit
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|85
|17
|2
|Butler
|36
|31
|5
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|24
|21
|3
|1
|Hancock
|35
|28
|7
|
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|41
|34
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|362
|304
|58
|3
|Last week total
|359
|301
|58
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|6725
|127
|Butler
|1999
|33
|Floyd
|2074
|72
|Franklin
|1609
|42
|Hancock
|1785
|32
|Mitchell
|1534
|29
|Winnebago
|1777
|42
|Worth
|987
|30
|Wright
|2259
|54
|
|
|
|Area Total
|20749
|461
|Last week total
|20288
|314
|Positivity rate
|7-day
|14-day
|
|Previous 7-day
|Previous 14-day
|Cerro Gordo
|7.2
|7
|
|7.9
|6.2
|Butler
|4.7
|4.2
|
|3.2
|3.5
|Floyd
|9
|9
|
|11.2
|10
|Franklin
|5.6
|5.5
|
|5.5
|9.4
|Hancock
|6.6
|5.3
|
|8
|4.8
|Mitchell
|5.4
|7
|
|8.4
|8.9
|Winnebago
|9.2
|9.1
|
|9.1
|9.4
|Worth
|11.5
|7.2
|
|1.9
|8.1
|Wright
|15.5
|12.5
|
|12.7
|11.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|7.6
|7.2
|
|7.6
|7.5
|% Vaccinated
|Total
|Previous
|Cerro Gordo
|54.7
|53.7
|Butler
|51.2
|50.3
|Floyd
|46.8
|46
|Franklin
|46.2
|45.4
|Hancock
|43.1
|42.5
|Mitchell
|42.8
|41.9
|Winnebago
|45.8
|45.5
|Worth
|45.1
|44.4
|Wright
|49.8
|49.2
Vaccination totals are all residents