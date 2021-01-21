Three more COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — Three more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, single deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Worth counties, bringing the area’s death toll to 311 for the pandemic.
94 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our area with 73 more recoveries. Kossuth and Cerro Gordo counties accounted for half of the new cases, with 30 being reported in Kossuth and 22 in Cerro Gordo.
The active case count in north-central Iowa rose from 1802 yesterday to 1820 today.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|72
|61
|11
|1
|Butler
|24
|21
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|44
|41
|3
|
|Mitchell
|36
|35
|1
|1
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|311
|271
|40
|3
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4693
|22
|Butler
|1493
|10
|Floyd
|1402
|6
|Franklin
|1030
|4
|Hancock
|1307
|3
|Kossuth
|1776
|30
|Mitchell
|1164
|2
|Winnebago
|1203
|9
|Worth
|614
|3
|Wright
|1655
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16337
|94
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4202
|17
|Butler
|1236
|16
|Floyd
|1234
|4
|Franklin
|846
|2
|Hancock
|1127
|7
|Kossuth
|1522
|7
|Mitchell
|984
|9
|Winnebago
|1066
|1
|Worth
|493
|2
|Wright
|1496
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14206
|73
|Active Cases
|1/21/21
|1/20/21
|1/15/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|419
|415
|423
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|233
|239
|254
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|132
|130
|128
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|166
|164
|156
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|156
|160
|169
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|210
|187
|180
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|144
|152
|171
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|108
|100
|110
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|117
|117
|122
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|135
|138
|142
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1820
|1802
|1855
|2096
|5526
|1510