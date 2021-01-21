      Weather Alert

Three more COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa

Jan 21, 2021 @ 12:43pm

MASON CITY — Three more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, single deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Worth counties, bringing the area’s death toll to 311 for the pandemic.

94 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our area with 73 more recoveries. Kossuth and Cerro Gordo counties accounted for half of the new cases, with 30 being reported in Kossuth and 22 in Cerro Gordo.

The active case count in north-central Iowa rose from 1802 yesterday to 1820 today.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 72 61 11 1
Butler 24 21 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 44 41 3
Mitchell 36 35 1 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 4 3 1 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 311 271 40 3

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4693 22
Butler 1493 10
Floyd 1402 6
Franklin 1030 4
Hancock 1307 3
Kossuth 1776 30
Mitchell 1164 2
Winnebago 1203 9
Worth 614 3
Wright 1655 5
Area Total 16337 94

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4202 17
Butler 1236 16
Floyd 1234 4
Franklin 846 2
Hancock 1127 7
Kossuth 1522 7
Mitchell 984 9
Winnebago 1066 1
Worth 493 2
Wright 1496 8
Area Total 14206 73

 

 

Active Cases 1/21/21 1/20/21 1/15/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 419 415 423 549 1807 477
Butler 233 239 254 175 517 82
Floyd 132 130 128 130 550 60
Franklin 166 164 156 133 305 42
Hancock 156 160 169 235 408 134
Kossuth 210 187 180 269 535 176
Mitchell 144 152 171 173 447 119
Winnebago 108 100 110 123 359 192
Worth 117 117 122 126 118 46
Wright 135 138 142 183 410 182
Area Total 1820 1802 1855 2096 5526 1510
