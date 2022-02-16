Three finalists named for Mason City superintendent position
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board has selected three finalists for the superintendent’s position, with one being a current Mason City school administrator.
== Bridgette Wagoner is currently the director of curriculum and instruction for the Mason City Community School District. Her job focuses on fostering conditions that support the overall quality and continuous improvement of teaching and learning in the district. Before coming to Mason City, Wagoner was director of education services in the Waverly-Shell Rock district and was the interim director of the Malcolm Price Laboratory School at the University of Northern Iowa
== Bryan Boysen currently serves as the superintendent and elementary school principal in the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District in southern Minnesota. He oversees about 700 students and 150 staff members in a joint role that was created due to budget cuts. He was also superintendent and elementary principal for the Lyle Minnesota Public Schools, as well as elementary principal and director of curriculum and assessment for Pleasantview Elementary.
== Pat Hamilton currently is the director of student services in the Spencer Community School District. Hamilton has directed both special education and English language learner programs. He also implemented classroom-based mental health supports for students and served as homeless student liaison, Title IX coordinator, and equity coordinator for the district. He previously served as a middle school principal in Spencer and began his career in education as a middle school social studies teacher in Algona.
Working with Grundmeyer Leader Services, the board and district leadership conducted a first round of screening interviews on February 10th. The next step is the board and stakeholder interview teams will conduct final interviews with the three finalists on February 22nd. The board plans to then discuss the candidates and reach a final decision soon after the formal interviews. The new superintendent would start on July 1st.